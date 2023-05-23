May 23, 2023 45 min ago 0 1 of 2 People hold a vigil at the spot where James scurlock was shot in 2020. ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD Joe sexton with his new book, "The Lost sons of Omaha." sexton is a former ProPublica and New york Times reporter. Related to this story Most Popular Student goes off script created by ChatGPT, criticizes Grand Island High in graduation speech “We lie, we pretend and we hide the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and add… McKewon: Three takes on the commit of Daniel Kaelin Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin is the most polished passer Nebraska has landed out of high school in years, writes Sam McKewon, and a… Two sprinters walk the 200 at Nebraska state track after injuring hamstrings in the 100 Both sprinters were past winners of the event. Both pulled hamstrings while running in their 100-meter finals. Both walked the 200 meters. One… 'Fly Like Chi': Big summer ahead for Nebraska wideout Malachi Coleman Lincoln East graduate and incoming Nebraska receiver Malachi Coleman has recruiting stories to tell and 20,000 catches to make. He's also the … Jaylen Lloyd ready for Nebraska football – once he’s done being a state track legend Lloyd got his gold with a 47-foot, 11¾-inch triple jump, but not a state record, denied to him at last year’s state track meet because the win…