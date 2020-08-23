Related to this story
Was the Big Ten right to cancel football for the fall? Tom Shatel asked a former Husker who also happens to be a doctor.
The operator of Primo's Mexican Restaurant paid $1.52 million for the building, equipment and land that includes an ample parking lot and a patio.
In addition, 152 students, staff and faculty identified as close contacts of the ill people were in quarantine, Adi Pour said.
The Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
In June 2018, Millard North Principal Brian Begley was emailed about Andrew McGreevy. Omaha police said the allegations were not passed onto them.
After the first week of school, OPS announced changes to the daily schedules for young students to prioritize instructional time and give the children more breaks.
McGowan said the incident happened when she was 15, which places it in the 1980s. Payne, an Omaha native, told The World-Herald that he was in Greece and would respond to the allegations "very soon.”
A Millard North High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree sexual assault.
Fall football is out for the Big Ten. Winter or spring football is in. Now Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos wonders if the nation will have any appetite for college football by then.
Unlike the Husker parents' first letter, this message to the Big Ten carried threat of legal action and was composed by lawyer, who is representing the group.