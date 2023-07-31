The site of the former Civic Auditorium, 1804 Capitol Ave., is pictured Tuesday. The Civic Corner development group plans to build 268 market-ate apartment units, about 120 affordable units and about 25 townhouses at the site.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Arun Agarwal, CEO of White Lotus Group, said the project aims to offer downtown residents a "destination they can walk to or park at easily, a place to buy groceries, work out, shop, dine and convene with friends."
The career of Omaha’s boxing great reached its pinnacle Saturday night in Las Vegas, as Terence 'Bud' Crawford beat Errol Spence by technical …
The site of the former Civic Auditorium, 1804 Capitol Ave., is pictured Tuesday. The Civic Corner development group plans to build 268 market-ate apartment units, about 120 affordable units and about 25 townhouses at the site.
Arun Agarwal, CEO of White Lotus Group, said the project aims to offer downtown residents a "destination they can walk to or park at easily, a place to buy groceries, work out, shop, dine and convene with friends."