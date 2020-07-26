Related to this story
A Republican Party official called on the State Legislature to censure longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha for comments he made about fellow Sen. Julie Slama of Peru.
The Village PieMaker production facility will now be only in Omaha after the closure of its Eustis facility.
Nebraska has the best recruiting class in college volleyball. If the ratings hold, it's as good as any sport, anywhere, ever.
The increase in COVID cases is not just from a higher number of tests. The rate at which tests are coming back positive is also higher — a sign of increasing community spread.
“The No. 1 thing we can do to protect our children is to decrease transmission in our communities," said the dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health.
Andy Hoffman's son, Jack, touched thousands of lives during his own battle with brain cancer thanks to a moment during Nebraska's spring football game in 2013.
"What occurred following my initial journey to the “Good Life” state is what I lean on in this time of uncertainty, concern for human rights and black lives."
The owner of the Gretna pharmacy that sold the four drugs used in the August 2018 execution of double-murderer Carey Dean Moore said Thursday he regretted the decision to sell the drugs.
The Douglas County Assessor’s office attributes the increases to Omaha’s continuing hot housing market and the office’s obligation to keep up. One North Omaha home saw a 77% hike.
Bremer, Christopher M. "Chris" July 3, 1990 - July 17, 2020 Owner of YESCO Sign and Lighting. Survived by his parents, Jeff and Debbie; brothe…