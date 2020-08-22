Related to this story
Was the Big Ten right to cancel football for the fall? Tom Shatel asked a former Husker who also happens to be a doctor.
The operator of Primo's Mexican Restaurant paid $1.52 million for the building, equipment and land that includes an ample parking lot and a patio.
In one week, Nebraska went from allegedly going "rogue" and being the Darth Vader of the Big Ten... to having more and more of the force on their side.
Check out the letter the parents of Husker football players sent to the Big Ten.
In addition, 152 students, staff and faculty identified as close contacts of the ill people were in quarantine, Adi Pour said.
The Millard, Gretna and Ralston school districts reported COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The Big Ten's mistake was leaving coaches and players out of the process. You might roll your eyes. But this isn’t 1980, writes Dirk Chatelain.
McGowan said the incident happened when she was 15, which places it in the 1980s. Payne, an Omaha native, told The World-Herald that he was in Greece and would respond to the allegations "very soon.”
By Saturday afternoon, the letter had been written and was in the proofreading stage when Gene Benhart got the call. “I’m fired up!” the father of Nebraska offensive tackle Bryce Benhart said. “I’ve been fired up all afternoon.”
A Millard North High School teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first degree sexual assault.