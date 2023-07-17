The Japanese "hell ship" Oryoku Maru burns in the Philippines after an unwitting friendly fire attack Dec. 15, 1944, by U.S. military aircraft from the carrier USS Hornet, killing about 270 of the 1,621 POWs on board, most of them American. The survivors were loaded aboard two other hell ships, and about 400 more POWs were killed when one of them, the Enoura Maru, was attacked by aircraft from Hornet at Takao, on the island of Formosa. Hundreds more died of their wounds, or of disease and starvation, during the 16-day journey from Formosa to Japan aboard a third ship, the Brazil Maru.