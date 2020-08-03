Related to this story
Adi Pour said Nebraska Attorney General's Office questioned her ability to implement a mask requirement.
A Douglas County district judge sentenced an Elkhorn man to 80 to 110 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to several charges in connection with the repeated sexual assaults of three children.
In the Omaha metro area, the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals rose to 106, up from 72 last weekend.
The Big Ten volleyball schedule for 2020 hasn't officially been finalized, but Husker coach John Cook did share some details on what will "probably happen."
Many protesters took to social media or told their family and friends about conditions inside the jail. Douglas County Corrections Director Michael Myers said the allegations aren’t accurate.
Cain, who is credited with turning around the struggling pizza company, died from complications of COVID-19.
From boarding a bus to eating lunch, OPS officials gave a preview of what students can expect when school starts.
“I just couldn’t see a scenario where I could be physically safe,” one teacher says.
A clerk who answered the phone at the Best Western said the two people who were killed were guests at the motel.
With few bands performing and few fans willing to gather to see live music, local music venues are worried about closing. But fans can take one step to help them out.