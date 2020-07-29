Related to this story
Most Popular
About 75 to 80 protesters were taken into custody near 28th and Farnam Streets Saturday evening.
- Updated
With a 5-0 vote, board members signaled to County Health Director Adi Pour that they support her exercising her power to implement a mask mandate to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- Updated
Workouts, weightlifting, practices and rehearsals have been suspended through the end of the summer. No makeup date will be set for the graduation ceremonies.
The increase in COVID cases is not just from a higher number of tests. The rate at which tests are coming back positive is also higher — a sign of increasing community spread.
Many protesters took to social media or told their family and friends about conditions inside the jail. Douglas County Corrections Director Michael Myers said the allegations aren’t accurate.
The Village PieMaker production facility will now be only in Omaha after the closure of its Eustis facility.
- Updated
“The No. 1 thing we can do to protect our children is to decrease transmission in our communities," said the dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health.
It's been 44 days since Taries Price went missing on the Platte River near Schramm Park. Her family hasn't stopped searching.
With few bands performing and few fans willing to gather to see live music, local music venues are worried about closing. But fans can take one step to help them out.
A Facebook post said Leo's wouldn't resume serving in August as planned and cited increasing coronavirus cases as one reason.