In a private call, the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned 10 areas are concerning. Dr. Deborah Birx also said that Nebraska had recently joined the "red zone."
A $500 million plan to redo the Crossroads mall area is in place, and work could begin in October.
The Big Ten released its new football schedule for the 2020 season. The Huskers will now open the year against Rutgers on Sept. 5.
Thomas Fidone, a top Husker recruiting target, recently crammed into a truck with four Nebraska commits for an eye-opening trip to Lincoln that could help NU land this four-star tight end.
At a Friday press conference, Health Director Adi Pour cited "legal disagreements" between the state and the Omaha City Attorney's Office in deciding to drop her push toward a mask mandate.
Gov. Ricketts defends his stance against mask mandates after a report that Omaha is the largest city in the nation — and the only one among the nation's top 100 cities — to not have such a mandate.
In the Omaha metro area, the number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals rose to 106, up from 72 last weekend.
The Big Ten volleyball schedule for 2020 hasn't officially been finalized, but Husker coach John Cook did share some details on what will "probably happen."
“I just couldn’t see a scenario where I could be physically safe,” one teacher says.
County health officials won’t know whether Derryk Ramirez-Lopez’s death can be attributed to COVID-19 until a death certificate indicating the cause of death is filed, he said.