Increased coronavirus cases among 20-somethings are causing a surge in Lincoln, and health officials are drawing up a plan to clamp down on the spread — before UNL opens.
YORK – After nearly a week of searching, Jadey Jenkins, 30, of Omaha was found by law enforcement west of McCool Junction late Tuesday night.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that anyone visiting public places in Lancaster County will be required to wear face masks, but Gov. Rickett's team is reviewing legal options to stop the mandate.
The men’s-only organization has been called extremist and a hate group by civil rights groups. The Proud Boys dispute those labels.
No county in Nebraska has been hit as hard by the coronavirus as Dakota County. Of the nation’s 3,000 counties, the northeast Nebraska county now has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate.
The pairing has been served as a school lunch in the Midwest since the 1960s.
Omaha added more than 2,100 people and eight subdivisions to the city after the City Council approved Mayor Jean Stothert’s 2020 annexation package.
After 70 years, Mutual of Omaha will stop using the image of a Native American chief in its logo.
Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman is reportedly headed for TCU.
Overall, 14 people from five shooting scenes went to Omaha hospitals for treatment between Saturday night and Sunday morning.