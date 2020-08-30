Related to this story
Eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten seeking a reversal of its decision to postpone the fall sports season.
The $101 million science center, which will overlook the Missouri River on city parkland, is being funded entirely by private donors.
At least three football players from Omaha Burke, which is under the pandemic-related OPS first-quarter suspension of fall sports, have changed schools and will be playing in season openers for state-contending teams in two states on Friday night.
The deadline passed Monday with no word from the Big Ten after a group of Husker parents threatened a lawsuit if the conference didn't provide information behind its decision to shut down football.
House that sits on the river features a tower and views of the countryside near Herman, Nebraska.
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs were an inseparable duo known for their joyful embrace of life and of the people they met. "They covered you with their love."
The lawsuit against the Big Ten filed by eight Nebraska football players is not a move borne out of desperation, writes Tom Shatel. It’s a calculated move. And it might just work.
The Big Ten is reportedly considering a schedule that would start the week of Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) and conclude sometime in early 2021.
Some are questioning whether race played a part in Bellevue's choice for its next police chief because Greg Gonzalez, a Latino, was not chosen despite being ranked at the top of the list of finalists.
One county resident also shot one of the bison, Sheriff Gene Samuelson said. The county attorney will decide whether to file charges against the person.