Aug 30, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Sechser, left, and Reynolds in their living room. They love how comfortable it feels. CHRIS MACHIAN PHOTOS, THE WORLD-HERALD Sechser paints a window on his house. The couple love color. Related to this story Most Popular Volleyball Day in Nebraska: How the Huskers planned a massive, unprecedented event For hundreds of staff in the Nebraska Athletic Department, Wednesday will be the culmination of dreaming, planning and executing. Nebraska volleyball family can't wait to enjoy big match at Memorial Stadium together Joy Scanlan and her husband had no boys, just their own volleyball team. All five daughters grew up playing the sport, and now officiating see… Inside the Batenhorst 'rollercoaster' rolling in for Volleyball Day in Nebraska match Kurt and Susan Batenhorst spend much of fall watching their daughters play college volleyball. This weekend, two of them will be in the same p… NU Rhule: Can new coach with a common touch — paid a king’s sum — resurrect Nebraska football? Nebraska football's undergone a complete culture transformation. At the center of it was Matt Rhule, paid like a king but more resembling a ti… Former Omahan indicted with Trump in alleged Georgia conspiracy denies wrongdoing Trevian Kutti, a former Omahan who went to Central High School, is one of the 18 people indicted with Donald Trump in the alleged Georgia 2020…