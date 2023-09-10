Algae blooms in a drainage ditch running toward the Platte River along Road M near Road 43 1/2 in Bellwood, Nebraska, earlier this summer. The area is home to several livestock facilities, including Hough Nursery, owned by Pillen Family Farms.
REBECCA S. GRATZ PHOTOS, FLATWATER FREE PRESS
Algae blooms in a drainage ditch near Bellwood, Nebraska, in July.
Check out Mike Patterson's rankings for Nebraska high school volleyball.
Algae blooms in a drainage ditch running toward the Platte River along Road M near Road 43 1/2 in Bellwood, Nebraska, earlier this summer. The area is home to several livestock facilities, including Hough Nursery, owned by Pillen Family Farms.