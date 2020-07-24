Related to this story
No county in Nebraska has been hit as hard by the coronavirus as Dakota County. Of the nation’s 3,000 counties, the northeast Nebraska county now has the nation’s 23rd highest per-capita death rate.
A Republican Party official called on the State Legislature to censure longtime State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha for comments he made about fellow Sen. Julie Slama of Peru.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that anyone visiting public places in Lancaster County will be required to wear face masks, but Gov. Rickett's team is reviewing legal options to stop the mandate.
"What occurred following my initial journey to the “Good Life” state is what I lean on in this time of uncertainty, concern for human rights and black lives."
Nebraska has the best recruiting class in college volleyball. If the ratings hold, it's as good as any sport, anywhere, ever.
Overall, 14 people from five shooting scenes went to Omaha hospitals for treatment between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Former Nebraska receiver JD Spielman is reportedly headed for TCU.
The Village PieMaker production facility will now be only in Omaha after the closure of its Eustis facility.
“The No. 1 thing we can do to protect our children is to decrease transmission in our communities," said the dean of UNMC’s College of Public Health.
Andy Hoffman's son, Jack, touched thousands of lives during his own battle with brain cancer thanks to a moment during Nebraska's spring football game in 2013.