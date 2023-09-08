Sep 8, 2023 27 min ago 0 1 of 5 Gernandt Hug Blackburn Servellon Barrientos Patlan Related to this story Most Popular Shatel: Make no mistake, Deion is coming — and so is a reunion of hate between NU and CU Don’t look now, but that’s not Ralphie. It's Deion Sanders coming right for Rhule. The names and faces and conferences and circumstances may c… McKewon: Lots for Matt Rhule to like — and fix — before Nebraska plays Colorado Matt Rhule missed an opportunity to start his tenure with a surprise. Can’t get it back. Sam McKewon breaks down what Nebraska did well and ne… After Colorado and Deion Sanders’ debut win, betting line shifts away from Nebraska football Following CU’s 45-42 upset of No. 17 TCU, imagine the environment Nebraska will face next week at Folsom Field. The Huskers were nearly a 10-p… 'This is personal': Deion Sanders embraces Nebraska-Colorado football rivalry As Deion Sanders embraces the "serious" Nebraska-Colorado rivalry, it's clear the Huskers don't regard Colorado as Fordham or North Dakota. Southwest Iowa town bans Pride group from Labor Day parade A decision by the City of Essex, Iowa, not to allow an LGBTQ+ organization from a neighboring town to participate in its annual Labor Day para…