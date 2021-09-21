Assessments from two Creighton seniors on CU's offseason progress

Alex O'Connell played on two different Duke teams that reached the Elite Eight before joining Creighton on its Sweet 16 run last season. Ryan Hawkins was part of three Division II national title squads at Northwest Missouri State.
These two veterans know what it takes to win at a high level.
So they weren't sugar-coating much at all as they shared perspectives on the team's progress last week in separate chats with The World-Herald.
The Jays have potential. Lots of it.
O'Connell and Hawkins were clear on that.
But they said the team also has work to do.
Here's a glimpse of the offensive/defensive challenges that await Creighton's squad — which, remember, features eight newcomers and two redshirt freshmen — as the Jays approach the Sept. 28 official start date of preseason practice.
Offense
It's been three months and Hawkins admittedly still notices moments where he's not able to process aspects of the system while on the court. He knows he's not alone.
Within this Creighton scheme, it's all about timing, spacing and ball movement — whether the Jays are ad-libbing their attack in transition or within half-court motion OR they're running one of coach Greg McDermott's cleverly designed set plays.
Oh, and the pace.
CU wants to move FAST so you can't be hesitating out there.
But every newcomer over the last several years has worked through an adjustment period. It takes time. (Specifically for Hawkins, he said he's still learning his role as a stretch-4, playing alongside a true center — instead of operating as a small-ball 5-man himself).
"You've got to move differently, you've got to space the floor differently, the ball's got to move differently," Hawkins said. "That's been fun getting used to.
"It's a free-flowing offense but it's about understanding what that movement needs to look like. And when it doesn't look right, you're getting back to structure, maybe setting up a ball screen, and trying to play the way we play."
The good news? Creighton's got a bunch of versatile, skilled and savvy players like Hawkins who have the potential to make things tough on defenses even if they're not perfectly executing their own plan.
They do want to master the little things, O'Connell said. But he's already seen signs in practice to indicate the Jays will have the ability to score a lot of points.
"The offense comes naturally for these guys," O'Connell said. "They're young but they're talented."
According to Ken Pomeroy's adjusted offensive efficiency metric, Creighton's had a top 10 offense in four different seasons under McDermott and a top 50 offense in nine of his 11 years (2010-11 and 2014-15).
Defense
O'Connell was in the newcomers' shoes last season.
The tactics Duke utilized on defense during O'Connell's three years there were exactly opposite of CU's approach. O'Connell said it took a while — lots of reps in practice and in games; plus, some extra work with now-former assistant coach Paul Lusk — to replace old defensive habits with new olds.
He made a point to emphasize that side of the ball last year, though. So he wants to make sure his young teammates do the same.
"Our defense, that's something we're going to have to get a good grasp of as a team this season," O'Connell said. "Defense wins games, especially in crunch time. That's something we've been working on a lot lately."
The core group of CU stars that led this program to new heights in 2020 and 2021 spent nearly the entire 2018-19 season trying to sort this out.
Just the importance of fully committing to pridefully playing assignment-sound, hard-nosed defense.
They probably didn't entirely turn the corner until one full year into the system.
What's interesting about this 2021-22 group is — although really young and underdeveloped physically in spots — it does have some intriguing defensive pieces on paper.
Shereff Mitchell's best attribute is his on-the-ball defense. Ryan Kalkbrenner should rank among the Big East leaders in blocks. Hawkins was a two-time defensive player of the year in his D-II conference. The Jays may very well have more length and athleticism than ever before, too.
It'll be interesting to see how the coaches try to help this group play to its strengths.
One of the ways Hawkins said the team can see improved results has nothing to do with strategy, though.
Just talk more, he said.
Hawkins is loud on the court. That's on purpose. He's been that way for some time. He's been trying to be even more vocal with this young group.
"You can eliminate a lot of things on defense by communicating it and making sure everyone's on the same page," Hawkins said. "I've tried to show the new guys that aspect of it."
According to Pomeroy's adjusted defensive efficiency metric, the Creighton defense's No. 32 ranking in 2020-21 marked the best in the McDermott era. The Jays had previously produced a top 50 defense in just two other seasons (2015-16 and 2016-17).
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa