Assessments from two Creighton seniors on CU's offseason progress

Oh, and the pace.

CU wants to move FAST so you can't be hesitating out there.

But every newcomer over the last several years has worked through an adjustment period. It takes time. (Specifically for Hawkins, he said he's still learning his role as a stretch-4, playing alongside a true center — instead of operating as a small-ball 5-man himself).

"You've got to move differently, you've got to space the floor differently, the ball's got to move differently," Hawkins said. "That's been fun getting used to.

"It's a free-flowing offense but it's about understanding what that movement needs to look like. And when it doesn't look right, you're getting back to structure, maybe setting up a ball screen, and trying to play the way we play."

The good news? Creighton's got a bunch of versatile, skilled and savvy players like Hawkins who have the potential to make things tough on defenses even if they're not perfectly executing their own plan.

They do want to master the little things, O'Connell said. But he's already seen signs in practice to indicate the Jays will have the ability to score a lot of points.

"The offense comes naturally for these guys," O'Connell said. "They're young but they're talented."