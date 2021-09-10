At Blueprint, supply disruptions are everyone’s problem to solve

While containers of imported components are delayed in distant harbors, waiting for railroads and trucks to carry them to Kearney, the crew at Blueprint — from top to bottom — has gotten creative.

As they prepared for the Labor Day holiday, Kloepping and Tappan said they’re grateful that management has tried hard to maintain 40-hour paychecks. They said they’re excited that management welcomes everyone’s ideas so they can boost quality and efficiency, shave costs and increase customer satisfaction — all keys to maintaining Blueprint’s growth.

Solving supply chain problems has become a large challenge, said Saldivar and Blueprint owner Norris Marshall.

Weeks ago when the first problems surfaced it was difficult finding anyone who could answer Blueprint’s urgent questions. Were the shipments still aboard ships or were they taken off the ships? If so, where were they and who was in control?

Marshall said the detective work created a trickle of containers, but enlisting help from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer may have freed more containers. Blueprint won’t ever know for certain, Marshall said, but it was soon after Ricketts and Fischer were contacted that Blueprint learned more containers are on the way.