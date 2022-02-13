 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Babies
Hazel Josephine Olson

Born January 4, 2022 - 7 lbs., 3 oz.

Methodist Women's Hospital

Parents Joshua and Amanda Olson, Sisters Gracie and Gabbie. Grandparents Jennifer and Allen Olson, Paynesville, MN, Luann and (late) Steven Olson of Neola, IA Eugene and DebraLee Kriesel, Turtle Lake, WI. Great Grandparents Joan Shaw, Woodbury, MN, Wanda Olson, Ankeny, IA, Harold & Deb Kriesel Mankato, MN, Joy and Howard Block, Mora MN.

We are overjoyed to announce the birth of our first baby, Hazel Josephine Olson! We appreciate the love and support from our family and friends. Hazel will be dedicated at Coram Deo Church of Omaha, NE on February 20 at 9AM. Joshua, Amanda, Gracie and Gabbie

