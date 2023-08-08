Jazz on the Green concluded its first concert season 38 years ago today with a performance by Preston Love and His Orchestra.
Omaha jazz musician Preston Love Sr.
Group members included Omaha's widely known saxophonist and music historian Preston Love Sr., keyboardist John Waara, drummer Gayland Prince, bassist Mike "Hugo" Smith and singer James Cox.
The Joslyn Art Museum launched the new Thursday night music series on July 11. The free concerts featured local and regional musicians, and the first season the concert series lasted for five weeks.
The concerts were held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on the grassy area between the museum and Central High School and featured various jazz styles such as swing, fusion and blues. At the series' inception, the audience numbered in the hundreds but eventually grew to thousands of visitors crowding on the the museum's east grounds.
In case of rain, concerts were moved inside the museum to the Storz Fountain Court.
Concertgoers were invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets.
The annual series was held on the Joslyn lawn for about 25 years. In 2010, the event moved to Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.
Photos: Jazz on the Green through the years
2023 PHOTO: Larry McCray performs during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in Omaha on July 6.
2022 PHOTO: Matt Wallace performs during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in Omaha.
2022 PHOTO: Jordan “Ninja” Smith, left, dances with Merinda Collins during Jazz on the Green at Turner Park in Omaha.
2015 PHOTO: From left: Ginger Wilkerson of Los Angeles holds her son, Kristian, 2, as Kameron, 4, and her nephew, Jamir Davis, 6, of Omaha, pull her up to dance during Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing.
2014 PHOTO: An aerial shot of Midtown Crossing during Jazz on the Green.
2013 PHOTO: Chris Ritz, left, takes a glass of wine from Paul Mori as Jazz on the Green kicks off its 2013 season with Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys. The group performed at the new Pavilion at Turner Park in Midtown Crossing. Both Ritz and Mori were from La Vista.
2005 PHOTO: Juanita Henderson and John Oliver dance during Jazz on the Green at the Joslyn Art Museum. Henderson said she saw Oliver dancing by himself and had to join him.
2003: The summer Jazz on the Green Concert series at Joslyn Art Museum drew an estimated crowd of more than 3,000.
2002 PHOTO: Antonio Castillo of Omaha dances to the sound of Matt Wallace and Latin Jazz at the first Jazz on the Green of the season.
1999: Ida McBeth sings the blues and jazz on the first night of the new season of Jazz on the Green.
1999 PHOTO: Nils Anders Erickson of the reggae band Rhythm Collective plays at the July 15 Jazz on the Green concert at the Joslyn Art Museum.
1998 PHOTO: Guitarist Dave Stryker plays to a packed lawn on the opening night of Joslyn Art Museum's Jazz on the Green concert series. Free concerts will be offered to the public each Thursday through Aug. 13.
