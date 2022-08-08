 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Aug. 8, 1985: Preston Love Sr. closes out Jazz on the Green's inaugural season

  • Updated
2011 OWH Year in Pictures -- Kent Sievers

Shadow dancers glide across a banner on the front of the stage on the first night of the Omaha Performing Arts' Jazz on the Green at Midtown Crossing.

 KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD

Jazz on the Green concluded its first concert series 37 years ago today with a performance by Preston Love and His Orchestra. 

20181125_liv_greenbook_love

Omaha jazz musician Preston Love Sr.

Group members included Omaha's widely known saxophonist and music historian Preston Love Sr., keyboardist John Waara, drummer Gayland Prince, bassist Mike "Hugo" Smith and singer James Cox.

The Joslyn Art Museum launched the new Thursday night music series on July 11. The free concerts featured local and regional musicians, and the first season, the concert series lasted for five weeks. 

The concerts were held from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. on the grassy area between the museum and Central High School and featured a variety of jazz styles such as swing, fusion and blues. At the series' inception, the audience numbered in the hundreds but eventually grew to thousands of visitors crowding on the the museum's east grounds. 

In case of rain, concerts were moved inside the museum to the Storz Fountain Court. 

Concertgoers were invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets.

The annual series was held on the Joslyn lawn for about 25 years. In 2010, the event moved to Midtown Crossing at Turner Park.

