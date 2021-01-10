Back in the day, Jan. 10, 1975: Powerful blizzard stuns Omaha

The ingredients for a significant blizzard began mixing Jan. 9, 1975. Two low-pressure centers had formed on the eastern slope of the Rockies and slipped eastward, later joining northwest of Kansas City.

The moist Gulf air that was already pumping into the Midlands then slammed into the frigid arctic air. That meant the storm was fully armed with the potential for blizzard conditions.

Nebraska, especially the eastern third of the state, was at Ground Zero of the storm's winter blast. Snow depths in Nebraska ranged from 10 to 19 inches. The temperature in Omaha dipped to 4 degrees; the wind chill plummeted to minus 40.

By Jan. 11, there were 13 inches of snow on the ground, although some areas of Omaha had as many as 19 inches. Ten people died. And at one point, an estimated 10,000 vehicles were stuck in the snow.

Fourteen Nebraskans and 17 Iowans died from storm-related causes. By the time the blizzard had abated, at least 57 deaths in the Midwest were attributed to the storm.

A look back at the Blizzard of '75:

