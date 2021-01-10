Back in the day, Jan. 10, 1975: Powerful blizzard stuns Omaha

The ingredients for a significant blizzard began mixing Jan. 9, 1975. Two low-pressure centers had formed on the eastern slope of the Rockies and slipped eastward, later joining northwest of Kansas City.
The moist Gulf air that was already pumping into the Midlands then slammed into the frigid arctic air. That meant the storm was fully armed with the potential for blizzard conditions.
Nebraska, especially the eastern third of the state, was at Ground Zero of the storm's winter blast. Snow depths in Nebraska ranged from 10 to 19 inches. The temperature in Omaha dipped to 4 degrees; the wind chill plummeted to minus 40.
By Jan. 11, there were 13 inches of snow on the ground, although some areas of Omaha had as many as 19 inches. Ten people died. And at one point, an estimated 10,000 vehicles were stuck in the snow.
Fourteen Nebraskans and 17 Iowans died from storm-related causes. By the time the blizzard had abated, at least 57 deaths in the Midwest were attributed to the storm.
A look back at the Blizzard of '75:
Abandoned cars and trucks litter 72nd Street after the storm.
Motorists abandon their cars in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
Holly Rothschild and Lisa Stastney, both 12, tunnel through the snow on Jan. 13, 1975. The girls lived near 116th and Dodge Streets.
Cars got stuck at 72nd and Pacific Streets, and motorists stumbled through whiteout conditions in search of shelter during the storm on Jan. 10, 1975.
Snow falls at 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 1975 at 14th Street and Capitol Avenue.
People were snowbound everywhere during the January 1975 blizzard in Omaha. This is the lobby of the Omaha Hilton Hotel after the blizzard.
A striped flag warns snowplows of this buried car on Pacific Street.
Looking north on 72nd Street after the storm.
Pacific Street is covered in snow on Jan. 11, 1975, the day after the storm.
Gary Lowman, manpower coordinator of the Postal Service, sorts through the overflow of about 20,000 pounds of mail on Jan. 12, 1975. Service had been delayed due to the blizzard and postal trucks were still stranded on the streets, many of which had mail in them.
Motorists abandon their cars and trucks in search of shelter on 72nd Street during the blizzard on Jan. 10, 1975.
These vehicles were stalled on 72nd Street, south of Dodge. Domenico's Restaurant survived the blizzard, but was destroyed in the tornado in May, just a few months later.
Abandoned cars and a truck are seen on L Street at 88th on Jan. 12, 1975.
World-Herald paper carrier Gail Rickert of Omaha found a way to deliver papers in the storm
The blizzard of 1975 started on January 10 and continued throughout the weekend, as seen here looking west on Williams Street from 12th Street.
Jerry Bowen, 13, digs his parent's car out of the snow next to a 10 foot pile deposited in from parking lot at 16th and Cuming Streets on Jan. 13, 1975.
Highway 36 northwest of Omaha is covered in snow following the 1975 blizzard.
Firemen, using a National Guard vehicle, take an elderly Omaha woman to St. Joseph Hospital on Jan. 12, 1975.
