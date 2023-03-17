Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey attended a White House dinner on March 17, 2009, in honor of the Republic of Ireland's prime minister.

Fahey received a formal invitation from President Barack Obama, as did Omaha attorney James Cavanaugh, who also attended. Although Obama ended up not needing the electoral vote he received from the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District during the 2008 election, the White House surely hadn't forgotten that the Omaha area went blue in a decidedly red state.

Obama started the day on a serious note 14 years ago today, hosting bilateral talks along with Vice President Joe Biden and leaders from Ireland and Northern Ireland to discuss violence in Northern Ireland, which threatened a decade of peace in the region. It was one of the president’s first meetings in Washington with a foreign leader since taking office.

Obama also named Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney to be U.S. ambassador to Ireland. The 76-year-old Republican is the recipient of the American Ireland Fund's lifetime achievement award and endorsed Obama during the Democratic primary.

Obama, whose great-great-great grandfather hailed from the Emerald Isle, later hosted two lavish St. Patrick's Day bashes in Washington, D.C., to ring in the holiday.

More than 400 guests lifted a pint with the president.

Others in attendance besides Fahey and Cavanaugh: Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon from Northern Ireland; Maggie McCarthy, a traditional Irish dancer and musician from Cork; and vocal group Celtic Thunder.

Even the water in the fountains outside the White House were dyed green. It was the first time the fountains on the White House grounds bubbled green water for the holiday. Michelle Obama is said to have come up with the idea.

To remind the president of his roots, Irish Prime Minister Brian Cowen hand-delivered a photograph to Obama along with parish records from the church where his ancestors were baptized ahead of the St. Patrick's Day blowouts.

Obama joked about his Irish ancestry with Cowen.

"We may be cousins," he said. "We haven't sorted that through yet."

