Back in the day, Nov. 22, 1983: 'Terms of Endearment' holds its world premiere in Lincoln

Bright searchlights scanned the cold, cloudy skies 38 years ago today as the world premiere of the award-winning movie "Terms of Endearment" was held in Lincoln, where part of the film was shot.

It looked like a Hollywood premiere: Dressed-up guests got the red-carpet treatment as they walked into the Stuart Theater with tickets that cost up to $75.

Proceeds from the showing went to Lincoln General Hospital (now called Bryan Medical Center West), where much of the Lincoln footage for the movie was shot, said then-hospital Assistant Administrator Dave Okerlund.

Lincoln General's cancer ward earned about $40,000 from the event as part of an arrangement allowing the film company to use an unoccupied wing of the hospital for 13 days.

Two stars of the film were on hand, Lisa Hart Carroll, who played the glamorous best friend of Debra Winger's character, and Lincoln resident Troy Bishop, who played one of Winger's sons.

Winger, the celebrated star of "Terms," did not attend the premiere.

Winger did speak to the sellout crowd of 850 by telephone from New York in brief ceremonies before the showing began. She denied that the evening was without its stars.