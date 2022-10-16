Bacon and Vargas meet in second and final debate before election

State Sen. Tony Vargas and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon agreed on little when they met Sunday night in their second and final debate before the election.

With the Nov. 8 election about three weeks away, Vargas, a Democrat, and Bacon, a Republican, were asked about the threat of nuclear weapons, the economy and climate change during the debate, which was hosted by KETV and moderated by anchor Julie Cornell.

Bacon, the incumbent seeking his fourth term in Congress, emphasized his military background and his record of securing billions of dollars for Nebraska. He said he would be a check and balance on the Biden White House.

Vargas has twice been elected to the Nebraska Legislature and served on the Omaha Public Schools board. He highlighted his work on the budget-making Appropriations Committee in the Legislature, his voting record as a state senator and his upbringing in a working-class family.

Cornell asked Vargas and Bacon what actions they would support against Russia or North Korea to reduce the threat of nuclear weapons.

Vargas said the threat is real because Russia is doing everything it can to undermine Ukraine, threatening not only democracies but the well being of the region and national security.

"The only way that we're going to be able to respond is making sure we have the resources to Ukraine so that they can squash this and address this threat," Vargas said. "And I'm going to do everything I can in Congress to support that."

Vargas said the best way to address the threat is to prioritize national security and continue to invest in the military.

Bacon, a retired brigadier general who previously served as commander of the Offutt-based 55th Wing, said he has direct experience and training in this area.

Bacon said the most important thing needed now is nuclear deterrence, but multiple administrations have been too late to fund it. The congressman said he has fought to increase military spending.

"There's no doubt that President Putin is trying to threaten and bully, and we can't let him do that," Bacon said. "You back down once and he'll do it again. It is in our national security interest too to have Ukraine as an independent country."

When asked how they would have changed pandemic relief to better serve the economy, Bacon said previous COVID relief bills were needed, but the one passed under President Joe Biden was not and has increased inflation, leading to higher interest rates.

Bacon said Democrats did not heed the warnings of economists, and now the congressman said he's hearing from constituents that they're struggling and having to put off retirement.

"People today cannot afford groceries or utilities," Bacon said.

Vargas said as a product of a working-class family, he has seen firsthand what happens when it's difficult to make ends meet. He said it's clear people need continued support, which is why he has fought for better jobs, health care access and education.

"We need somebody that's going to step up and realize that there's something we actually need to do to both control costs and provide necessary relief," Vargas said.

The candidates were asked about the current drought in Nebraska and if they thought it was cyclical or a sign of climate change.

Vargas said climate change is real and needs to be addressed, including by investing in clean energy jobs. He noted the Legislature just reauthorized money for a climate change report.

"I've done everything I can to make sure we're protecting our water rights in Nebraska and funded these efforts because agriculture is our No. 1 industry," Vargas said.

Bacon said he thinks there are some cyclical impacts but "there is clearly some climate change as well."

"We have a moral obligation to ensure that we have a cleaner and better planet that we give to our kids and grandkids," Bacon said. "I am committed to that. I believe in the all above energy approach."

Bacon said he supports solar and wind tax credits, geothermal, nuclear power, carbon capture when fossil fuels are used and battery research.

Voters in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District will pick either Vargas or Bacon to send to Congress in what is considered to be the state's most competitive congressional district. The district includes Saunders County, western Sarpy County and all of Douglas County, including Omaha.