Drake Geiger, 16, an Omaha South High School football player, collapsed at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there.
The downtown area likely received 2-plus inches of rain in about an hour. The urbanized location of the rain, the compressed time frame and the amount of rain all worked against Omaha.
Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti may have the deepest position group on the roster. He certainly has the biggest player on the team — and perhaps in Husker history.
An Omaha surgeon died Saturday when the small plane he was piloting crashed in a community outside of Minneapolis.
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, 72, of St. Joseph Parish in Springfield, Nebraska, has resigned. Officials say he is suspected of stealing from his parish and an estate.
Right now, Adrian Martinez is healthy, Nebraska’s hungry and the program Scott Frost wanted is present in training camp. But the outside world — including Husker fans — continues to be skeptical.
A Nebraska state trooper was found dead in his patrol vehicle Thursday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Eighth grader Beau Peterson is almost certainly the youngest prospect ever to commit to Nebraska baseball.
"The University would do you well to remember that as a tax-supported institution, they are responsible to reflect the virtues that are embodied in the minds and hearts of Nebraska citizens," Orr said.
"I'm concerned this is going to be the worst phase of the pandemic for much of the United States," said Dr. James Lawler of UNMC, "particularly states like ours that have low vaccination rates."