Six men have been sentenced in federal court for their involvement in a Mexican drug-trafficking organization that did its business out of a South Omaha restaurant.
The planned $103 million concert venue for downtown Omaha has a name: Steelhouse Omaha.
The Huskers jumped ahead early and cruised to a win over Ohio State on Sunday, clinching the Big Ten title in the stretch run of an unprecedented 44-game league-only regular season.
The governor believes the additional benefits can be a disincentive for people to work, because some low-wage workers have been able to get more money with unemployment than working available jobs.
Few, if any, Nebraska cities will have mask mandates in place by the end of next week. Local governments are letting mandates expire as more people become vaccinated and COVID infections go down.
Seven people were arrested Saturday night during a protest outside the Omaha police union hall that included leaving three pig heads in costume police caps on the grounds.
Omaha police attempted to obtain video from The Good Life Sports Bar & Grill to determine whether staff were checking IDs. But police said they faced resistance from the owner and other employees.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez discussed the return of fans to Memorial Stadium, the new Husker backs and receivers and more.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Monday called a weekend protest that featured severed pig heads "disgusting."
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which is assisting in the search, has guidelines targeted at finding children who are on the autism spectrum.