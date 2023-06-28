Barbara Braden became known internationally for developing a tool in the 1980s that's widely used in hospitals and nursing homes to assess and predict patients' likelihood of developing pressure sores.

Her creation of what's known as the "Braden Scale" has benefited millions, "leaving a lasting legacy of care," the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton University, tweeted this week,

But friends and family members say Braden's caring legacy extended beyond her accomplishments over nearly 40 years as a Creighton faculty member, researcher and dean to the people around her and to numerous causes. Over the years, she served on the boards of the Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals and the Nebraska AIDS Project and was involved with Nebraska Appleseed.

Braden died peacefully at home Saturday, surrounded by family, after battling glioblastoma. She was 79.

"Whatever she did, she contributed in the best ways possible," said Dr. Erin Wetzel, her spouse and an assistant professor in Creighton's School of Dentistry. "That's who she was."

Catherine Todero, dean of Creighton's College of Nursing and vice provost for health sciences campuses, said her longtime friend and colleague had a "phenomenal sense of humor" but was humble and "exceptionally likable" despite all her achievements. Braden also served on the nursing college's alumni advisory board.

Braden was born in North Platte, Nebraska, in 1943 to Norene and William Braden. After her father was killed in World War II in 1945, she lived on a ranch near Stapleton with her mother, maternal grandparents and cousins. She moved to Griswold, Iowa, at age 7 with her mother and stepfather, John Duggan, whom she called Dad.

She grew up with siblings Katherine, Terry and Dan Duggan, all of whom survive her. Katherine "Katie" Duggan also became a nurse and later worked for a time in Creighton's nursing college.

After completing high school and attending college, Braden decided on a career in nursing and graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Omaha in 1966. She worked and taught there and later went on to earn a bachelor's of nursing at Creighton in 1973, where she and Todero were classmates.

Braden earned a master's in nursing from the University of California at San Francisco in 1975 and a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin in 1988.

Braden began researching pressure ulcers as part of a larger project funded by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, partnering with friend and colleague Nancy Bergstrom, then at the University of Nebraska College of Nursing. The two also received National Institutes of Health funding.

The assessment tool, introduced in 1987, combined ease of use with accuracy in prediction at all levels of health care. The Braden Scale now is widely used in American hospitals and nursing homes as well as internationally.

Todero said nearly every nurse knows about the Braden Scale. While pressure sores might seem like minor concerns, they can lead to serious and even heart-stopping infections.

"I don't think you can underestimate the importance of it in nursing care," she said. "It's just an exceptionally useful tool and has saved lots of money (within) health care organizations and improved patient outcomes."

After years as an instructor in the nursing college, Braden served as dean of Creighton's graduate school from 1995 to 2006 and of its professional studies college from 2002 to 2011, when she retired. She and Wetzel married in 2019.

Her work also earned her a number of honors in the U.S. and abroad, including being named a distinguished alumni of Creighton and UCSF. She was inducted as a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and into the Nebraska Nurses Hall of Fame. She received a lifetime achievement award from the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel.

Creighton has established an endowed nursing scholarship in her name.

A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Catholic Church, 2400 California Plaza, followed by a wake at 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John's.

