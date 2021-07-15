BARBIE
Barbie is available on a first come, first served basis. We recommend completing a survey online prior to visiting us... View on PetFinder
Trev Alberts, a Husker football team captain in the 1990s who has been the athletic director at UNO since 2009, has been hired as Nebraska's next athletic director, replacing the retired Bill Moos.
The acquisition of Little King marks Chip James' first foray into the food business. He said he pursued the deal because he saw value and "hometown love" for the product.
The Kimberly Creek Retreat will eventually have 10 to 12 glamping cabins and geodesic domes appointed with all the comforts of home so guests can stay, unplug and immerse themselves in nature.
Former Nebraska football coach Frank Solich is stepping down as Ohio's head coach to focus on his health, the university announced Wednesday.
Trying to fix a problem by always going the other way is no way of building something sustainable, something successful. It’s time for Nebraska to get grounded. Pick an approach.
Nebraska baseball coaches have told pitcher Mason Ornelas he’ll be given the chance to start somewhere in the rotation, and he has plenty of connections to the Huskers and region.
The 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers who lost power this weekend topped the 156,000 who were left without electricity after a 2008 storm. As of 7 a.m., 40,000 still did not have power.
Last weekend, the zoo hosted multiple overnight campouts in the aquarium. On Sunday, a camper woke up to a wild bat near her head. Of seven bats found and tested later, one tested positive for rabies.
Bob Franzese, 48, was charged Thursday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.
Employees of a Burger King in Lincoln turned in their two-week notices and changed a sign outside the restaurant to read "We all quit."