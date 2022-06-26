 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OMAHA'S CHOICE AWARDS 2022

Bars & Restaurants

The winners of the 2022 Omaha's Choice Awards

Asian

First Place

  • Dragon Wok

Winners

  • Three Happiness
  • Jade Garden (tie)
  • Wave Bistro (tie)

Bagels

First Place

  • The Bagel Bin

Winners

  • Bruegger's Bagels
  • Panera Bread

Bakery

First Place

  • Pettit's Pastry

Winners

  • Great Harvest Bread
  • The Cake Gallery (tie)
  • Le Quartier Bakery & Café (tie)

Barbecue

First Place

  • Boyd & Charlie's BBQ

Winners

  • Porky Butts BBQ
  • Swine Dining BBQ

Breakfast

First Place

  • Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch

Winners

  • Keystone Kafe
  • First Watch

Brewery

First Place

  • Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.

Winners

  • Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales
  • Kros Strain Brewing

Brunch

First Place

  • Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch

Winners

  • First Watch
  • Le Peep

Buffet

First Place

  • China Buffet

Winners

  • HuHot Mongolian Grill
  • A+ Buffet Mongolian Grill

Cocktail Lounge

First Place

  • Barnato

Winners

  • WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
  • Deviled Egg Co.

Coffeehouse

First Place

  • Zen Coffee Company

Winners

  • Karma Coffee
  • Stories Coffee Company (tie)
  • Archetype Coffee (tie)

Cupcakes

First Place

  • Jones Bros. Cupcakes

Winners

  • Cupcake Island
  • Gigi's Cupcakes

Deli/Sandwiches

First Place

  • Little King

Winners

  • Gandolfo's
  • Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Dessert

First Place

  • Foodies

Winners

  • Nothing Bundt Cakes
  • WheatFields Eatery & Bakery

Distillery

First Place

  • Cut Spike Distillery

Winners

  • Brickway Brewery & Distillery
  • Patriarch Distillers

Dive Bar

First Place

  • Buck's Bar & Grill

Winners

  • The Village Bar
  • Homy Inn

Doughnuts

First Place

  • Square Donut

Winners

  • Pettit's Pastry
  • Krispy Kreme

European

First Place

  • Le Voltaire

Winners

  • La Buvette
  • Dolce

First Date Spot

First Place

  • WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

Winners

  • Zen Coffee Company
  • Deviled Egg Co.

Food Truck

First Place

  • Pulled BBQ Omaha

Winners

  • The Cheese Life
  • Wonton Jon's

Fried Chicken

First Place

  • Buck's Bar & Grill

Winners

  • Alpine Inn
  • Dirty Birds

German Bar

First Place

  • Huber Haus

Winners

  • Rathskeller Bier Haus
  • Bärchen Beer Garden

Greek

First Place

  • Greek Islands Restaurant

Winners

  • Jim & Jennie's Greek Village
  • Feta's

Hamburger

First Place

  • The Woodcliff Restaurant

Winners

  • Dinkers Bar & Grill
  • Stella’s

Happy Hour

First Place

  • Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar

Winners

  • WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
  • Deviled Egg Co.

Healthy Menu

First Place

  • Greenbelly

Winners

  • Foodies
  • Deviled Egg Co.

Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

First Place

  • Coneflower Creamery

Winners

  • Ted & Wally's
  • Dairy Chef

Indian

First Place

  • The Jaipur

Winners

  • Curry in a Hurry
  • Taj Indochinese Cuisine

Irish Pub

First Place

  • Brazen Head Irish Pub

Winners

  • Dubliner Pub
  • Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill

Italian

First Place

  • Bella Vita Ristorante

Winners

  • Lo Sole Mio
  • Luigi's Italian Restaurant

Margarita

First Place

  • Fernando's

Winners

  • Deviled Egg Co.
  • Maria's

Martini

First Place

  • WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

Winners

  • Deviled Egg Co.
  • Charlie's on the Lake

Mediterranean

First Place

  • El Basha Mediterranean Grill

Winners

  • Mediterranean Bistro
  • Ahmad's Persian Cuisine

Mexican

First Place

  • Fernando's

Winners

  • El Vallarta
  • La Mesa

Outdoor Patio

First Place

  • The Woodcliff Restaurant

Winners

  • WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
  • La Buvette

Pizza

First Place

  • Mama's Pizza

Winners

  • Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant & New York Pizzeria
  • La Casa Pizzaria

Reuben

First Place

  • Crescent Moon

Winners

  • Foodies
  • Orleans Room, The Cottonwood Hotel

Rooftop Bar

First Place

  • The Takeoff, The Peregrine Hotel

Winners

  • 1912
  • Barrel & Vine

Seafood

First Place

  • Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar

Winners

  • Plank
  • Catfish Lake Restaurant and Lounge

Smoothie

First Place

  • Juice Stop

Winners

  • Foodies
  • Zen Coffee Company

Sports Bar

First Place

  • DJ's Dugout Sports Bar

Winners

  • The Good Life
  • Sinnott's Sand Bar

Steakhouse

First Place

  • The Drover

Winners

  • Johnny's Cafe
  • Jerico's

Sushi

First Place

  • Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Winners

  • Hiro 88
  • Umami

Taco

First Place

  • Voodoo Taco

Winners

  • Javi's Tacos Omaha
  • Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza

Thai

First Place

  • Salween Thai

Winners

  • Mai Thai
  • Thai Pepper

Wine Bar

First Place

  • Corkscrew Wine & Cheese

Winners

  • La Buvette
  • Vino Mas (tie)
  • Wine 121 (tie)

Winery/Vineyard

First Place

  • Cellar 426 Winery

Winners

  • Soaring Wings Vineyard
  • Glacial Till Vineyard

Wings

First Place

  • Oscar's Pizza & Wings

Winners

  • DJ's Dugout Sports Bar
  • The Good Life
