Bars & Restaurants

Asian
First Place
- Dragon Wok
Winners
- Three Happiness
- Jade Garden (tie)
- Wave Bistro (tie)
Bagels
First Place
- The Bagel Bin
Winners
- Bruegger's Bagels
- Panera Bread
Bakery
First Place
- Pettit's Pastry
Winners
- Great Harvest Bread
- The Cake Gallery (tie)
- Le Quartier Bakery & Café (tie)
Barbecue
First Place
- Boyd & Charlie's BBQ
Winners
- Porky Butts BBQ
- Swine Dining BBQ
Breakfast
First Place
- Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch
Winners
- Keystone Kafe
- First Watch
Brewery
First Place
- Lucky Bucket Brewing Co.
Winners
- Bearded Brewer Artisan Ales
- Kros Strain Brewing
Brunch
First Place
- Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch
Winners
- First Watch
- Le Peep
Buffet
First Place
- China Buffet
Winners
- HuHot Mongolian Grill
- A+ Buffet Mongolian Grill
Cocktail Lounge
First Place
- Barnato
Winners
- WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
- Deviled Egg Co.
Coffeehouse
First Place
- Zen Coffee Company
Winners
- Karma Coffee
- Stories Coffee Company (tie)
- Archetype Coffee (tie)
Cupcakes
First Place
- Jones Bros. Cupcakes
Winners
- Cupcake Island
- Gigi's Cupcakes
Deli/Sandwiches
First Place
- Little King
Winners
- Gandolfo's
- Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Dessert
First Place
- Foodies
Winners
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- WheatFields Eatery & Bakery
Distillery
First Place
- Cut Spike Distillery
Winners
- Brickway Brewery & Distillery
- Patriarch Distillers
Dive Bar
First Place
- Buck's Bar & Grill
Winners
- The Village Bar
- Homy Inn
Doughnuts
First Place
- Square Donut
Winners
- Pettit's Pastry
- Krispy Kreme
European
First Place
- Le Voltaire
Winners
- La Buvette
- Dolce
First Date Spot
First Place
- WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Winners
- Zen Coffee Company
- Deviled Egg Co.
Food Truck
First Place
- Pulled BBQ Omaha
Winners
- The Cheese Life
- Wonton Jon's
Fried Chicken
First Place
- Buck's Bar & Grill
Winners
- Alpine Inn
- Dirty Birds
German Bar
First Place
- Huber Haus
Winners
- Rathskeller Bier Haus
- Bärchen Beer Garden
Greek
First Place
- Greek Islands Restaurant
Winners
- Jim & Jennie's Greek Village
- Feta's
Hamburger
First Place
- The Woodcliff Restaurant
Winners
- Dinkers Bar & Grill
- Stella’s
Happy Hour
First Place
- Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar
Winners
- WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
- Deviled Egg Co.
Healthy Menu
First Place
- Greenbelly
Winners
- Foodies
- Deviled Egg Co.
Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt
First Place
- Coneflower Creamery
Winners
- Ted & Wally's
- Dairy Chef
Indian
First Place
- The Jaipur
Winners
- Curry in a Hurry
- Taj Indochinese Cuisine
Irish Pub
First Place
- Brazen Head Irish Pub
Winners
- Dubliner Pub
- Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill
Italian
First Place
- Bella Vita Ristorante
Winners
- Lo Sole Mio
- Luigi's Italian Restaurant
Margarita
First Place
- Fernando's
Winners
- Deviled Egg Co.
- Maria's
Martini
First Place
- WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Winners
- Deviled Egg Co.
- Charlie's on the Lake
Mediterranean
First Place
- El Basha Mediterranean Grill
Winners
- Mediterranean Bistro
- Ahmad's Persian Cuisine
Mexican
First Place
- Fernando's
Winners
- El Vallarta
- La Mesa
Outdoor Patio
First Place
- The Woodcliff Restaurant
Winners
- WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
- La Buvette
Pizza
First Place
- Mama's Pizza
Winners
- Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant & New York Pizzeria
- La Casa Pizzaria
Reuben
First Place
- Crescent Moon
Winners
- Foodies
- Orleans Room, The Cottonwood Hotel
Rooftop Bar
First Place
- The Takeoff, The Peregrine Hotel
Winners
- 1912
- Barrel & Vine
Seafood
First Place
- Shucks Fish House and Oyster Bar
Winners
- Plank
- Catfish Lake Restaurant and Lounge
Smoothie
First Place
- Juice Stop
Winners
- Foodies
- Zen Coffee Company
Sports Bar
First Place
- DJ's Dugout Sports Bar
Winners
- The Good Life
- Sinnott's Sand Bar
Steakhouse
First Place
- The Drover
Winners
- Johnny's Cafe
- Jerico's
Sushi
First Place
- Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Winners
- Hiro 88
- Umami
Taco
First Place
- Voodoo Taco
Winners
- Javi's Tacos Omaha
- Romeo’s Mexican Food & Pizza
Thai
First Place
- Salween Thai
Winners
- Mai Thai
- Thai Pepper
Wine Bar
First Place
- Corkscrew Wine & Cheese
Winners
- La Buvette
- Vino Mas (tie)
- Wine 121 (tie)
Winery/Vineyard
First Place
- Cellar 426 Winery
Winners
- Soaring Wings Vineyard
- Glacial Till Vineyard
Wings
First Place
- Oscar's Pizza & Wings
Winners
- DJ's Dugout Sports Bar
- The Good Life