Beagle/Rat Terrier - Wink
Bio and Photos are being updated. Wink likes to talk! Meaning she can be a very noisy girl, when she... View on PetFinder
Nebraska will soon be in search of another athletic director. Who will it be? Sam McKewon has a list of people the Huskers may consider.
Two couples are sharing a corner-lot home and trying to practice a sustainable lifestyle, and that means growing their own food, keeping chickens for eggs and drying their clothes outside.
Band teachers at Elkhorn South High School are on administrative leave, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating one person affiliated with the school.
Bill Moos told The World-Herald he’d been mulling over his eventual retirement for months, but was informed last week that he’d retire almost immediately. “Apparently this was the best time," he said.
The NCAA removed NC State from the College World Series due to COVID-19 protocols, and one Wolfpack pitcher shared his fury on Twitter.
All college athletes in Nebraska will officially have at least one business offer when they can begin profiting from their name, image and likeness. And it’s coming from Runza.
Vanderbilt advanced to the CWS championship series after the NCAA declared Saturday’s scheduled bracket championship between the defending champs and NC State a no-contest.
In the midst of Nebraska’s latest power struggle — Bill Moos’ abrupt retirement — you might conclude that Husker athletics is trending toward chaos. But it can’t get any wilder than it’s already been.
Authorities are investigating, Bob Franzese, a founder of the Omaha Sports Academy youth basketball program in connection with the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In an interview with Tom Shatel, Barry Alvarez hit on several topics, including whether he was offered a job at Nebraska, the Huskers' future in the Big Ten and getting more league teams in the CFP.