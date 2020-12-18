Beideck story

Special teams produced some special moments Friday for Rutgers, but not enough to become the first Scarlet Knights squad to post four Big Ten victories.
Nebraska was able to overcome two lost fumbles, a pair of interceptions and getting fooled on a fake punt to wear down the Scarlet Knights defense in the second half to earn a 28-21 victory.
The Huskers improving to 3-5 didn’t look like much of a possibility after the first two quarters at SHI Stadium. A big part of that was what Rutgers did on special teams and forcing so many Nebraska turnovers.
“I was very pleased with our special teams,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “Our punt team led by Adam (Korsak) was phenomenal. I thought the kickoff return was almost as good. We were consistently getting the ball around the 50, and we hit the home run with that one.”
Korsak made himself the early favorite for Big Ten special teams player of the week honors with five punts for 217 yards. Four of those pinned Nebraska at its own 11-yard line or deeper, including two that forced the Huskers to start possessions inside their own 5.
While those were big plays, what Korsak likely will remember was the 17 rushing yards he gained executing a fake punt that kept a Rutgers drive alive.
“There were only two guys to the left,” Korsak said. “Billy (Taylor) snapped it well, and I was able to get to the yard marker and get out of bounds. All the credit goes to the coaches and the guys on the punt team executing their jobs.”
The inability of the Rutgers offense to take advantage of that field position advantage eventually proved to be a big factor in Nebraska’s ability to mount a comeback. The Huskers racked up 27 first downs compared to nine for the Scarlet Knights.
Nebraska’s ability to control the pace despite the four turnovers and nine penalties for 56 yards showed brightest in the time of possession and total yards stats. The Huskers had the ball for 39 minutes, 31 seconds; that total included a 21:42 to 8:18 advantage in the second half.
The Huskers ran 86 plays for 620 total yards while Rutgers had 52 snaps for 252 yards. Especially in the second half, some of that could be attributed to the fatigue of a long season, but Schiano and several players interviewed after the game weren’t using that as an excuse.
Only Penn State and Rutgers played a full nine-game schedule this without a week off. Nebraska only missed one game — a scheduled Week 2 matchup against Wisconsin because of COVID concerns in the Badgers program – but played the final seven weeks without a break.
“We had a chance, but we just couldn’t quite finish the job,” Schiano said. “They (Nebraska) found a way to finish the job.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!