Beideck story

Special teams produced some special moments Friday for Rutgers, but not enough to become the first Scarlet Knights squad to post four Big Ten victories.

Nebraska was able to overcome two lost fumbles, a pair of interceptions and getting fooled on a fake punt to wear down the Scarlet Knights defense in the second half to earn a 28-21 victory.

The Huskers improving to 3-5 didn’t look like much of a possibility after the first two quarters at SHI Stadium. A big part of that was what Rutgers did on special teams and forcing so many Nebraska turnovers.

“I was very pleased with our special teams,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “Our punt team led by Adam (Korsak) was phenomenal. I thought the kickoff return was almost as good. We were consistently getting the ball around the 50, and we hit the home run with that one.”

Korsak made himself the early favorite for Big Ten special teams player of the week honors with five punts for 217 yards. Four of those pinned Nebraska at its own 11-yard line or deeper, including two that forced the Huskers to start possessions inside their own 5.

While those were big plays, what Korsak likely will remember was the 17 rushing yards he gained executing a fake punt that kept a Rutgers drive alive.