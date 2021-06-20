Beideck: Tom Shields has made his second Olympic swim team, but he's grateful just to be alive

Peace of mind at times can be a difficult destination to find, an arduous journey that some never complete.
Thanks to his wife, a mental health professional he says is “sincere and professional” and a trusted pack of fellow California Bears, Tom Shields has found peace and works hard to remain in that port of call.
The butterfly specialist whom I’ve always considered to be the quintessential cool California guy since we first met in 2015 landed on his second Olympic team Friday night at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials.
Shields finished second to world record-holder Caeleb Dressel in the championship swim of the 100-meter butterfly at the CHI Health Center in the fastest time since he finished second to Michael Phelps at the 2016 trials. At the Rio de Janeiro Games, Shields won a gold medal as a member of the U.S. 400 medley relay team.
That 51.19 performance Friday night means that Shields will leave California soon for the Team USA training camp in Hawaii before making the trip to Japan to represent his country in the Tokyo Games, which begin July 24.
He began to make his way back to California on Sunday afternoon from Eppley Airfield. Before boarding his plane, Shields reflected on his path back to Omaha and how grateful he was to even be at these trials after his wife, Gianna Tinetti, rescued him from completing a suicide attempt.
It was a day that Shields was supposed to be at a California Aquatics practice. It was a Wednesday, and Shields left halfway through the session. He hadn’t slept since Sunday, and Shields later said he figured that Tinetti knew that he wasn’t going to finish that practice.
Shields said he had never before tried to take his life, but that was going to be the day he would hang himself. A little over a year later, Shields shared this harrowing story on Instagram.
“If G didn’t miraculously turn around and come home from her commute I wouldn’t be alive today,” Shields wrote. “She called me out of the blue at a time I normally wouldn’t be reachable, and distracted me til [sic] she got back.”
What followed was even more chilling from a guy whom so many believed had cornered the market on being chill.
“I was a caught in a certain line of thinking, one that convinced me “I should get out of the way of the people I hurt, I will never get my shit together, or be worthwhile. I am simply incapable of becoming the person I want to be, so the best course of action would be to die, and cease the pain I bring into the world.
“I had spent many years fantasizing and reveling in this line of thought. My therapist has convinced me that this belief is not connected to who I am. It is rather a “neural pathway” that may have helped me survive an earlier time in my life, but is simply hurting me now. I have learned many strategies to help me deal with it, but it’s a daily battle.”
Shields elected to go public with his struggles not in search of sympathy but in the sincere belief that his story could help others.
“The only reason to bring it up was awareness, to help others with my story," he said. "We’re just dudes on the men’s team, but we’re also just regular people. Maybe a little more exposed (to pressure) because of the trials process and being judged.”
He has remained steadfast in following guidance from his mental health professional, who he said is not a sports psychologist. Even though he is an elite Olympic athlete, there was more than the athletic part of Shields’ life that needed work.
“A lot of other athletes talk about it,” he said. “A couple of other things personally worked me down that path. When you start looking at the numbers, a lot of people in this spot feel this way.”
Getting this lifesaving and life-changing help has, secondarily, helped Shields in the pool.
Before each of his three 100 butterfly races, Shields was back in dude mode. He casually kicked off his Vans, took off a coat that’s more suited for fall weather in the Midwest and put his starting block in place with a gentle kick while stretching one of his legs.
Everyone else uses their hands to lock the block in place.
Then he shows his age — all of 29 — with a loud grunt as he clears any lingering phlegm to wait for an official to start the race.
“All the guys used to make that kind of noise way back when,” Shields said. “I guess I’m the only one still doing that."
Shields was happy with the way that his races progressed through the prelims, semifinals and ultimately that final 100 that will get him another stamp in his passport.
“I think I have a pretty good skill set in terms of showing up for racing,” Shields said. “I’m just doing my own things. I knew the event would be pretty late in the meet, and you never know where everybody else will be after a busy week. I just kept focusing on what I was doing.”
When it came to the final, Shields combined a strong opening 50 meters — his 23.60 was second only to Dressel — while keeping third-place Luca Urlando, who finished third, at a safe distance with another strong 50-meter finish.
“Finals is always nerve-wracking because it’s hard and you have to be in the top two,” Shields said. “One of those United States spots is pretty much spoken for (Dressel), so it becomes a dogfight. I just had to keep my head on straight.”
Shields did just that while continuing to work on getting healthier every day, starting with the day Tinetti raced home to rescue her husband. Since Shields took his struggles public, he’s noticed that USA Swimming is paying more attention to mental health concerns brought by its members.
“They’ve been great the last two or three years in terms of putting their money where their mouth is,” he said. “If anyone gets weirded out sponsor-wise, I don’t care. They just need to take care of the guys coming up behind me. There’s going to be a lot of people who need help.
“It’s not just for swimming; it’s for all aspects of their life.”
Sharing his story is the most selfless thing the cool kid from California has ever done.