Bell West softball shaping up for big year on the diamond

After winning only two games during the 2020-21 season, the Bellevue West Thunderbirds varsity softball squad has tied their win total from last year just three games into the season after wins over Omaha Central and Omaha North.

Bellevue West’s 2021-22 season opener was scheduled for last Friday, Aug. 20, in the 2021 Omaha Bryan varsity invitational but didn’t take place until last Saturday due to rain. Game one of the tournament featured a T-Bird matchup with Omaha Central in what would result in a 6-2 Bellevue West win.

Madi Hays, Daytona Hall and Rhionna Matthews combined for four RBIs as Elli Reyes and Haley DeMontel combined for pitching duties, giving up only two runs on four hits. Hays and company kept the momentum rolling into game two against Omaha North and ran away with a 15-0 win after a seven-run second inning. Hays knocked in five RBIs on three hits.

The third and final game of the tournament was Bellevue West’s sole loss on the weekend. They took on a scrappy Fremont Tiger team and fell 4-2 as the Tigers’ pitching held the T-Bird offense to only three hits in the game. Hays of course managed one of those hits and had yet another RBI.

After going 2-1 in the Bryan invitational, Bellevue West managed a fifth-place finish. Bellevue West will play another road game on Thursday, Aug. 26, before finally hosting Ashland-Greenwood on their home diamond on Saturday.