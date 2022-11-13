 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue coffee shop offering Thanksgiving meal

The Light House coffee shop in Olde Towne Bellevue is serving a hot meal on Thanksgiving Day for anyone who wants to come.

“We want to invite old friends and new who don’t have plans or a Thanksgiving meal to enjoy. We would be honored if you are free to help or just show up and be served,” owners said on their Facebook page.

They’re looking for people, especially in the Olde Towne neighborhood, who could benefit from a hot meal. They’re also seeking donations of money and food for the meal. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, rolls and more. You can message the shop's Facebook page to donate or for more information.

The meal will start at 1:30 p.m. The shop is at 119 W. Mission Ave.

 

