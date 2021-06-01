Bellevue East High School Science Olympiad team places fourth at state

The Bellevue East Science Olympiad team placed place fourth at the State Science Olympiad Tournament. This was their best finish since placing third in 2018.
The following students medaled in their events:
Seth Pennell — Protein Modeling, second place.
Nathan Sittel and David Oxtoby — Water Quality, second place.
Elias Ervin and Bennett Schliesser — Circuit Lab, third place.
Nathan Sittel — Dynamic Planet, third Place.
Nathan Sittel and Bryce Nolte — Ornithology, fourth place.
Annabelle Bindel and Chloe Zarp — Anatomy and Physiology, fourth place.
Seth Pennell and Jacob Mendick — Chem Lab, fourth place.
Nadjia Logans, Annabelle Bindel and Jacob Mendick — Experimental Design, fifth place
David Oxtoby and Jacob Mendick — Machines, fifth place
Annabelle Bindel and Nadjia Logans — Sounds of Music, sixth place.
Avary Rech was also a point contributor for the team.