Bellevue residents line streets to honor Frank Kumor who died of COVID

"Frank was the heart and soul of Bellevue," Michelle Grygiel Pridell posted on a Bellevue Facebook page. "I just hope we can all try to pay it forward for Frank this holiday season — he will truly be missed."

Kumor grew up on a farm west of North Platte and served in the Air Force. He began working at Erwin's Jewelers in the 1970s and assumed ownership of the shop in 1989.

As the years went by, he began to sell wedding rings to the children of parents who had purchased their own wedding rings from him, family members said. And for some of those people, an IOU sufficed when money was tight.

A common experience among Kumor's children was to be stopped by a random person and told to pass along a "thank you" to their dad.

"I don't think any of us know how many people he helped out," son Joe Kumor said. "He was very good about helping people and not talking about it.

"Piles of people would tell me, 'Tell your dad thank you, he really helped me out when I needed a ring and didn't have any money,'" Joe Kumor said.

Kumor and others working at the shop were careful about COVID-19. Plexiglass had been erected at the counter, and a sign at the entrance asked customers to wear a mask, which isn't required in Bellevue.