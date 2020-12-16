Best Photos
Tom Shatel offers his quick thoughts on the Huskers' loss to Minnesota and explains why this one falls on Scott Frost's playcalling and why targeting ejections are a ridiculous punishment.
The Omaha area could see between 2 and 5 inches of snow, with the heaviest snowfall expected between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.
The Huskers will take on Rutgers in their Big Ten crossover game this coming weekend.
To suggest that Scott Frost didn’t have the preparation to succeed in Lincoln is laughable, writes Dirk Chatelain. But what good is knowledge if you can’t pass it on to your players?
Omaha police determined that a Kwik Shop clerk sold alcohol to two teens who then turned around and sold it to Georgie Gervase, who died in a crash.
As Republicans who supported the Texas lawsuit go forward in their political careers, voters must remember what they did in hopes of denying 20 million Americans their most fundamental right.
Nebraska is still only consistent at one thing: being inconsistent, writes Tom Shatel.
“We will miss seeing her smiling face behind the jewelry counter and her institutional knowledge of Borsheims and its customers.”
Omaha’s Crossroads Mall began to crumble Tuesday as demolition equipment tore into the former Sears Auto Center to clear the way for a mixed-use center.
As the old Crossroads Mall is torn down on one corner of 72nd and Dodge Streets, a separate real estate project across the street to the east is about to go vertical.