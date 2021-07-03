Best places to go at Nebraska state parks

Nebraska’s state parks are as diverse as they are beautiful and have something for everyone. Here are a summary of some top picks if you have a specific activity in mind:
Fishing
- Platte River State Park’s Jenny Newman Lake near Louisville is a great beginner and family friendly four-acre lake. Largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish and channel catfish are the most popular catch. Loaner fishing poles are available at Owen Marina. Hold on to your fishing pole as there are some large channel catfish.
- Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area near Loup City is one of the best walleye fisheries in the state. Just remember that special length limits are in effect.
- Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area near Valentine is an excellent choice for anglers. Muskellunge have been present since the 1960s. There are muskies 30 to 40 inches in length plus a shot at a once-in-a-lifetime trophy over 50 inches.
- Lake McConaughy State Recreation is known as Big Mac for its size and its big fish. A hook and line state record hybrid striped bass that weighed more than 21 pounds was caught last year. Big wipers and walleyes, white bass, smallmouth bass and channel catfish are abundant.
- Put on some old tennis shoes and some cutoffs and cool off in spring-fed trout water. Northwest trout stream fishing in Long Pine Creek and White River offer great places to take a break from the heat and dry off some brown and rainbow trout while you're at it.
Hiking
- Easy: Head to Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, where a paved hike/bike trail winds around the park. A great trail for those that like to run, take a leisure hike and for families to bike. The trail showcases the park as it connects to many of its popular activities.
- Moderate: A gem to the Venture Parks is Platte River State Park’s waterfall trail. This moderate trail takes you through the wooded bluffs of the park along Decker Creek to the waterfall.
- Challenging: In the southeast, Indian Cave State Park along the wooded bluffs on the Missouri River provides 22 miles of wooded scenic hiking trails. Adirondack shelters can be found along the trail system for those looking to hike-in backpack camp. To the northwest, Fort Robinson State Park offers hikers beautiful vistas as they hike the challenging buttes. With more than 22,000 acres of trails, hikers can get away from it all and enjoy the chance encounter of a big horn sheep, deer and antelope. Bison and the historic longhorn herd also roam the pastures.
Birding
- In the spring during peak migration, the dense woodlands of Ponca State Park come alive with the sound of migrant and resident songbirds. It's listed by the National Audubon Society as one of the most important bird watching areas in the United States. Warblers, scarlet tanagers, northern orioles, red-breasted grosbeaks, indigo buntings and ruby-throated hummingbirds are just a few of the possible sightings.
Horseback Riding
- Indian Cave State Park has 13 miles of scenic wooded trails along the Missouri River and a horse camp. Fall is a great time to ride when the hardwood forest puts on an impressive display of color.
- Willow Creek State Recreation Area offers equestrian lovers a well-maintained trail that winds around the lake. With its gorgeous views of the lake, wooded and open trails both flat and hilly, it has something for all riders. A modern horse camp comes with electrical campsites, water, corrals and a primitive bathroom.
- Fort Robinson State Park is a horse rider's paradise and Nebraska’s premier equestrian riding location. The park offers 20 miles of equestrian trails, large barns and several lodging choices for riders. Enjoy the trees of the Pine Ridge, the prairies and the buttes, where you can see for miles. Trails rank from easy to very challenging.
- Those without horses can rent one for a guided trail ride at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, Chadron State Park, Mahoney State Park, Fort Robinson State Park, Indian Cave State Park, Niobrara State Park, Platte River State Park and Ponca State Park.
Stargazing
• Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area in the heart of the Sandhills offers pristine conditions due to its remoteness and lack of light pollution. Plan a trip around a new moon to fully experience a spectacularly dark sky bedazzled with bright stars. Join the Nebraska Star Party Aug. 1 to 6. Registration is now open.
Mountain biking
- Platte River State Park near Louisville has established 4.4 miles of new single-track trails mostly tailored to intermediate and advanced riders. Loaded with unique features that include stair-steps, a boardwalk, log rides, curved wall rides, numerous switchbacks, a launch pad, low-water crossings and more.
- For those just starting out or looking for a less strenuous trail, Pawnee State Recreation near Emerald has a multi-use trail that goes around the lake through grasses and wooded areas. An easier trail due to less hills but a beautiful ride.
- Branched Oak State Recreation Area near Malcolm offers a bit more of a challenging ride with trails through wooded hilly terrain.
- Ponca State Park is situated in the picturesque Missouri River bluffs of northeastern Nebraska. Mountain bikers can explore the park’s back country on 22 miles of diverse challenging trails.
- Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks in northwest Nebraska provide challenging adventure on their miles of trails throughout the rugged buttes of the Pine Ridge.
Kayaking
- Nebraska has many wonderful places to kayak and canoe, but Niobrara River near Valentine offers both of those activities and tubing, too. Part of the Niobrara National Scenic River, it's popular for adventurers to beginners who enjoy the beautiful scenery with canyon walls and waterfalls. Wildlife watch and cool off, cool off in a waterfall camp at Smith Falls State Park.
Fall color
- Indian Cave State Park along the Missouri River provides scenic vistas and overlook locations to view the splendor of the fall colors.
- Enjoy a hike through Ponca State Park's wooded trails and find the old oak tree that is more than 300 years old. Hike to the tri-state corner where you can view South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska.
- Platte River State Park: Climb its 70-foot tower and view the fall colors of the Platte River valley.
Adventure
- Eugene T. Mahoney State Park between Omaha and Lincoln provides a check-off-your-bucket-list adventure. There's the Go Ape Rope Course and zip lines, family aquatic center, Venture Climb climbing wall and horseback riding through the back country of the wooded hills. Winter brings sledding and ice skating.
- Fort Robinson State Park in the rugged country of the Pine Ridge in northwest Nebraska provides all kinds of adventures. Hike and backpack camp through the 22,000 acres of terrain, horseback ride on challenging trails or take a Jeep ride through Smiley Canyon.
Getting away from it all
- Chadron State Park is Nebraska’s first state park and to this day is a place where guests can go to get away from the hustle and bustle. Stay in the campground or cabins and sit outside and enjoy the serene sound of the breeze blowing through the pines. Take a horseback ride into the back country, play a game of tennis and then cool off in the swimming pool.
- Victoria Springs is Nebraska’s first state recreation area and is called the Oasis of the Sandhills. In its heyday of the spas, Victoria’s water were much acclaimed and its spring water was bottled and sold throughout the United States. It was once part of the homestead of an early pioneer and Custer County Judge Charles R. Mathews. Still on the site are the log cabins that Mathews built, one as his home and the other as the first post office in Custer County. Guests enjoy the pond for fishing and paddle boating, the historic buildings, cabins, camping, picnicking and just relaxing and getting away from it all.
ADA accessible
- Chadron State Park shooting range, group facility and trading post, cabins, ADA camping pads, playground
- Danish Alps fishing deck, ADA camping pads
- Ponca pool, fishing deck, playground, cabins, visitor center
- Niobrara camping
- Fort Robinson cabin, playground, camping, restaurant, fishing piers
- Calamus camping, shelters
- Victoria Springs cabins and camping
- Rock Creek Station visitor center
- Platte River State Park Crawdad Creek, Owens Cabins, Glamping cabins, the shooting range, Mallet Lodge and outdoor playground
- Two Rivers caboose
- Mahoney State Park lodge rooms, cabins, pool, restaurant, outdoor playground, rental facilities, restrooms, theater, administration office, activity center, rock climbing wall
- Schramm Education Center
- Fremont fishing pier
