Biden criticized for border secrecy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration has tried for weeks to keep the public from seeing images showing immigrant children in U.S. custody at the border sleeping on mats under foil blankets, separated in groups by plastic partitions.
Administration officials have refused to call the detention of more than 15,000 children in U.S. custody, or the conditions they're living under, a crisis. But they have stymied most efforts by outsiders to decide for themselves.
Officials barred nonprofit lawyers who conduct oversight from entering a Border Patrol tent where thousands of children and teenagers are detained. And federal agencies have declined or ignored dozens of requests from the media for access to detention sites. Such access was granted several times by the administration of former President Donald Trump, whose restrictive immigration approach Biden vowed to reverse.
The new president faces growing criticism for the apparent secrecy at the border, including from fellow Democrats.
Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Monday: "The administration has a commitment to transparency to make sure that the news media gets the chance to report on every aspect of what's happening at the border."
Meanwhile, the Biden administration has put in place a new system that governs the fate of thousands of migrants with children who have arrived at the border in recent weeks.
The criteria for families to be allowed into the U.S. are a closely held secret. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has referred only to “acute vulnerabilities” that qualify families for release in the United States to pursue asylum instead of immediate expulsion.
The mystery as to the guidelines leaves migrants guessing as they arrive at the border.
In a break from Trump, the Biden administration releases most children traveling alone to relatives in the U.S. and gives them notices to appear in immigration court. Nine of every 10 encounters with single adults in February resulted in expulsions. Families fall in the middle, with six of 10 encounters ending in expulsion during February.
Axios on Monday first published a series of photos taken inside the largest Border Patrol detention center, a sprawling tent facility in the Texas city of Donna. The photos were released by Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat from the border city of Laredo.
Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the administration has refused media access to the Donna tent. He said he also wanted to draw attention to the extreme challenges that border agents face in watching so many children, sometimes for a week or longer despite the Border Patrol's three-day limit on detaining minors.
"We ought to take care of those kids like they're our own kids," Cuellar said.
Thomas Saenz, president of the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the U.S. should allow media access to border facilities while respecting the privacy of immigrants detained inside.
The White House has prided itself on its methodical rollout of policy during its first 50-plus days, but West Wing aides privately acknowledge they were caught off guard by the surge of migrants at the border and the resulting media furor.
In 2018, Trump's administration detained hundreds of children in many of the same facilities being used now after separating them from their parents. The following year, hundreds of families and children detained at one West Texas border station went days without adequate food, water, or soap.
"What Trump did was horrible," Cuellar said. "These pictures show you that even under our best intentions, and the Biden administration has the best intentions, it's still very difficult."
Cuellar said the White House needs to work more with Mexico and Central America to prevent people from leaving their home countries. The White House said Monday that key officials would go this week to Mexico and Guatemala.
Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat who visited a facility in El Paso, Texas, last week, told NPR, "We want to make sure that the press has access to hold the administration accountable."
The administration is rushing to open more space to get roughly 5,000 children out of Border Patrol detention and into Health and Human Services facilities that are better suited for youth. It has also tried to expedite the releases of children in HHS custody to parents and other sponsors in the U.S. But border agents continue to apprehend far more children daily than HHS is releasing.