Biden criticized for border secrecy

The criteria for families to be allowed into the U.S. are a closely held secret. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has referred only to “acute vulnerabilities” that qualify families for release in the United States to pursue asylum instead of immediate expulsion.

The mystery as to the guidelines leaves migrants guessing as they arrive at the border.

In a break from Trump, the Biden administration releases most children traveling alone to relatives in the U.S. and gives them notices to appear in immigration court. Nine of every 10 encounters with single adults in February resulted in expulsions. Families fall in the middle, with six of 10 encounters ending in expulsion during February.

Axios on Monday first published a series of photos taken inside the largest Border Patrol detention center, a sprawling tent facility in the Texas city of Donna. The photos were released by Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat from the border city of Laredo.

Cuellar said he released the photos in part because the administration has refused media access to the Donna tent. He said he also wanted to draw attention to the extreme challenges that border agents face in watching so many children, sometimes for a week or longer despite the Border Patrol's three-day limit on detaining minors.