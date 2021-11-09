Big East power rankings ahead of college hoops' opening night

The Big East was down last year. Way down.

Villanova and Creighton both made Sweet 16 runs and held down spots in the rankings all year. UConn returned home and Georgetown made a memorable conference tourney run.

But the league just didn't make enough noise nationally.

The Big East received just four NCAA tournament bids, matching the fewest since the 2013-14 realignment. It ranked sixth among all conferences, according to Ken Pomeroy's metrics (the previous low was No. 5; the league's been top 3 five times since 2014).

That's not a trend the Big East wants to continue. Particularly in this new age of college athletics where the Power 5 leagues threaten to separate themselves even more distinctly from the rest of the pack.

Good news: The conference appears to have improved.

Veterans are back. More high-profile recruits have signed on (the 2021 cycle may have been the best ever for the new Big East). A couple big-brand schools, Villanova and UConn, have generated good buzz.