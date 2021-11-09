Big East power rankings ahead of college hoops' opening night

The Big East was down last year. Way down.
Villanova and Creighton both made Sweet 16 runs and held down spots in the rankings all year. UConn returned home and Georgetown made a memorable conference tourney run.
But the league just didn't make enough noise nationally.
The Big East received just four NCAA tournament bids, matching the fewest since the 2013-14 realignment. It ranked sixth among all conferences, according to Ken Pomeroy's metrics (the previous low was No. 5; the league's been top 3 five times since 2014).
That's not a trend the Big East wants to continue. Particularly in this new age of college athletics where the Power 5 leagues threaten to separate themselves even more distinctly from the rest of the pack.
Good news: The conference appears to have improved.
Veterans are back. More high-profile recruits have signed on (the 2021 cycle may have been the best ever for the new Big East). A couple big-brand schools, Villanova and UConn, have generated good buzz.
We're just two years removed from one of the most exhilarating Big East seasons in recent memory: in 2020, three teams shared the regular season crown, at least three more (maybe four?) were headed to the NCAA tournament and all 10 ranked inside the NET's top 100.
The pandemic spoiled the ending to that season. But the conference was elite.
So alarm bells aren't ringing wildly right now in the league offices. Nor should they be.
But the conference needs more splashes on the big stage. We'll see what this season has in store for the Big East. The action begins Tuesday.
Here's a breakdown of the league's 11 teams, listed in the predicted order of finish:
1. Villanova
2020-21 record: 18-7, 11-4 (first)
2021 postseason: Sweet 16
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 11, 13, 28
Returning rotation players: Six (lost F Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F Cole Swider)
Quick outlook: The undisputed Big East favorite heading into the season. The Wildcats return 77.5% of their scoring from last year, including All-American guard Collin Gillespie. There is a question on the interior: How does Villanova replace Robinson-Earl's versatile presence? But coach Jay Wright, a recent Hall of Fame inductee, will surely figure it out.
2. Xavier
2020-21 record: 13-8, 6-7 (seventh)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 62, 47, 64
Returning rotation players: Seven (lost F Jason Carter, F Bryan Griffin, G C.J. Wilcher)
Quick outlook: This is Xavier's year. It has to be. The Musketeers haven't made an NCAA tournament since 2018 (coach Chris Mack's last season). So there's an urgency here. All these returners have spent the offseason working toward a clear goal. That's often a good thing in college basketball. A foot injury has sidelined stud big man Zach Freemantle — and that's a concern. But playmakers like Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Colby Jones should lead the way early.
3. UConn
2020-21 record: 15-8, 11-6 (third)
2021 postseason: NCAA first round
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 33, 60, 91
Returning rotation players: Seven (lost G James Bouknight, G Brendan Adams, C Josh Carlton)
Quick outlook: The Huskies will win the pregame eye test every night. They've got a roster full of elite athletes, who all seem suited to defend tenaciously and make life miserable for opposing offenses. UConn needs to be more efficient offensively, though. And without Bouknight, the solutions there are unclear. Perhaps point guard R.J. Cole takes a leap or a newcomer like freshman Jordan Hawkins emerges.
4. Seton Hall
2020-21 record: 14-13, 10-9 (T-fourth)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 57, 15, 59
Returning rotation players: Five (lost F Sando Mamukelashvili, G Shavar Reynolds, G Takal Molson)
Quick outlook: Seniors Jared Rhoden and Myles Cale should provide a consistent 1-2 punch on the wing. That's two leaders and tone-setters who will be difficult to slow down on a nightly basis. The Pirates will need their transfers to hit the ground running (although they arguably navigated the portal better than anyone in the league).
5. Butler
2020-21 record: 10-15, 8-12 (10th)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 124, 19, 66
Returning rotation players: Nine (lost G JaKobe Coles)
Quick outlook: Last season was disappointing for Butler. No question. But the Bulldogs dealt with injuries and COVID pauses. When they finally found a groove — right at the end of the year — they provided a glimpse of what this team's capable of. They beat Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier. Look out. Butler brings EVERYBODY back.
6. Creighton
2020-21 record: 22-9, 14-6 (second)
2021 postseason: Sweet 16
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 27, 11, 54
Returning rotation players: Three (lost G Marcus Zegarowski, G Mitch Ballock, G Damien Jefferson, G Denzel Mahoney, F Christian Bishop, G Antwann Jones)
Quick outlook: The Jays return just 18% of their scoring from last year, which is the third-lowest total in all of Division I and the lowest in the Power 5. But they brought in the best recruiting class in the Big East (and recent school history). Plus, Creighton has a well-established brand and identity — it won't have to reinvent itself. The question, though, is how long will the growing pains last?
7. St. John's
2020-21 record: 16-11, 10-9 (T-fourth)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 69, 62, 75
Returning rotation players: Three (lost G Greg Williams, G Rasheem Dunn, F Isaih Moore, G Vince Cole, F Marcellus Earlington, F Josh Roberts, F Arnaldo Toro)
Quick outlook: The Johnnies have been trendy picks to finish in the top-half of the league and contend for an NCAA tournament berth. That's largely because they have the conference's best defender (guard Posh Alexander) and a legit Big East player of the year candidate (Julian Champagne). But the rest of the roster has plenty to prove. Two guys, as talented as they are, can't do it all.
8. Providence
2020-21 record: 13-13, 9-10 (sixth)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 87, 37, 77
Returning rotation players: Six (lost G David Duke, F Jimmy Nichols, F Greg Gantt)
Quick outlook: Nate Watson is the best center in the Big East. He'll be a monster this season. But ultimately, it's a guard's game. For the Friars to improve on last year's finish, they'll need some perimeter playmakers to step up. They relied so heavily on Duke, who ranked third in the league in usage rate in 2020-21, according to Pomeroy's data. Can wing A.J. Reeves put it together? Is Jared Bynum ready to take the PG reins?
9. Georgetown
2020-21 record: 13-13, 7-9 (eighth)
2021 postseason: NCAA first round
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 72, 65, 84
Returning rotation players: Three (lost G Jahvon Blair, C Qudus Wahab, F Jamorko Pickett, F Chudier Bile)
Quick outlook: The Hoyas got hot at just the right time last year, benefiting from a committed group of veterans who showed some resolve and played with confidence. But most of that gritty core group is gone. Five-star freshman Aminu Mohammed is expected to make an immediate impact and point guard Dante Harris will take a step forward, but Georgetown likely needs time to build this back up again.
10. Marquette
2020-21 record: 13-14, 8-11 (ninth)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 93, 26, 29
Returning rotation players: Two (lost F Dawson Garcia, G DJ Carton, G Koby McEwen, G Jamal Cain, C Theo John, G Jose Perez, G Symir Torrence)
Quick outlook: New coach. New roster. New identity. New culture. The Golden Eagles, under Shaka Smart, project to be a squad that brings an in-your-face defensive mentality, setting the tone with their aggressiveness and ball pressure. But Marquette's starting from scratch. Well, almost. Justin Lewis, a budding star, does return to help lead a team with five true freshmen and four transfer additions.
11. DePaul
2020-21 record: 5-14, 2-13 (11th)
2021 postseason: n/a
Last three final NET ranks (2019-21): 167, 86, 109
Returning rotation players: Three (lost G Charlie Moore, G Romeo Weems, F Pauly Paulicap, G Ray Salnave, G Kobe Elvis, F Darious Hall)
Quick outlook: The Blue Demons begin a new chapter this season under the direction of first-year coach Tony Stubblefield (previously at Oregon). He's basically working with a remade (transfer-heavy) roster. It's a challenging rebuilding project. DePaul's finished last in the league standings for five straight seasons.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa