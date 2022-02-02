Bike advocates ask for aid to finish Lincoln-to-Omaha trail

Hilkemann said he's likely to seek $18 million in assistance for the trail projects, although it's unclear whether that money would come from the state's general fund or another source. Some lawmakers questioned the cost and asked how the more remote trails would be used.

Julie Harris, the executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said the $18 million would pay for construction of 100 miles of rail-trail. Harris said trails have grown in popularity during the pandemic, as more people turned to bicycling for exercise while social-distancing.

“This is a proven way to give small towns in Nebraska a boost in tourism and hospitality sorely needed as they recover from the pandemic,” she said. “This is low-hanging fruit.”

Harris said finishing the 8-mile gap on the MoPac trail would provide a bicycle-friendly connection from Maryville, Kansas, up to Lincoln and then northeast to Omaha and into Iowa.

Jason Buss, a 15-year trails volunteer and president of the Nebraska Trails Foundation, said the Great American Rail-Trail is 53% complete nationally and 51% finished in Nebraska. With funding for an additional 100 miles that are already on public property, he said Nebraska's share would be 68% complete.