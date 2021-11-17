Bill McMullen, Buffalo County Board chair, dies at 64

County Clerk Jan Giffin said it was easy to see how much McMullen cared for people and county staff members. McMullen instigated employee luncheons and the annual Christmas teas. “He baked cinnamon rolls and put on the hot coffee for us. He was a kind soul,” Giffin said. “He had a public servant’s heart and looked out for Buffalo County’s employees.”

Sherry Morrow has served all of her 23 years on the board with McMullen. She said improving Buffalo County Lake east of Ravenna will be his biggest legacy. Several years ago the State of Nebraska turned over ownership of the lake to Buffalo County.

“When he brought that up and started that project, he just took that and ran with it,” Morrow said. “I think he felt like if it was ours we needed to take care of it and make it look nice and something people would want to come to and really enjoy, that it should be something people are proud of.”

Hoffmeister said as the 2018 eclipse approached and people learned Ravenna would be a prime viewing spot, McMullen worked harder to prepare the lake for the crush of visitors. Hoffmeister said McMullen even collected samples from the lake to confirm the water was safe.