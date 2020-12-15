Bill Moos says Nebraska's offense must 'step up and make plays' (copy)

Even though he doesn’t have to be, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is like any Husker fan.
He rarely if ever attends Husker football practice. He chooses to make his evaluation of the team on Saturdays.
“My report card is on game day,” Moos said during his monthly radio show on Husker Sports Network.
The report card, in other words, is 2-5 in 2020.
Moos, who told The World-Herald last week that coach Scott Frost will be his head coach as long as he is athletic director, is still bullish on Frost for the future to fix issues in the program. The defense — while allowing the same amount of points per game it did last year in Big Ten play — is playing as well as it has since Moos arrived, he said, but the offense — averaging far fewer points per game this season — needs to step up and resemble the “high-powered offense” Frost previously coached at Oregon, Central Florida and at NU in 2018.
“We have the playmakers, and sometimes, we look brilliant,” Moos said. “But the kids have got to step up and make plays — especially in this league.”
NU’s offense sputtered considerably in a 24-17 loss to Minnesota, which had the worst defense in the Big Ten and was down 33 players when it played in Lincoln. The Huskers managed just 308 yards overall, and three points in the second half. That loss, Moos intimated, was the reason why the Huskers will be playing Friday at Rutgers instead of hosting the Scarlet Knights.
More quick hits from Moos’ chat:
Television revenue: The Big Ten’s payout will be between $40-42 million. NU received north of $50 million last season according to its financials.
Spring game: Moos would like to host a spring game, if possible with COVID issues still lingering in April.
