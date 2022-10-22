I have flexible adoption fee, meaning you pick what you'll pay for my adoption fee! Whatever amount you choose will... View on PetFinder
BINX
Here's how former high school football stars across the Omaha metro area and Nebraska are playing at their respective college programs, including TCU quarterback Max Duggan.
After this gutsy performance and knockdown drag-out game, I think Mickey Joseph might be in this thing to the end, writes Tom Shatel.
While the play is technically legal, coaches don’t use it, let alone teach it. They avoid it. It’s something sporting combatants with integrity just don’t do, writes Steve Beideck.
The Moore sisters' senior year at Elkhorn High School has a bit more excitement as the operators of an unusual coffee shop that’s become something of a social media sensation.
The standard Trev Alberts set for Scott Frost was winning at least six games and reaching a bowl, Alberts says after judge orders the disclosure of agreement's details.
Fred Hoiberg saw the hole in Nebraska's culture, so he replaced his stars with soldiers. And these Huskers are better primed to follow a plan.
Check out coach Mickey Joseph's press conference after Nebraska's loss to Purdue.
Trev Alberts' coaching pick has to have a recruiting plan that fits Nebraska's geography and blueprint for toughness, writes Sam McKewon.
The half-page metrics document, received Friday, revealed that Trev Alberts agreed not to fire Scott Frost for NCAA violations he committed in the mismanagement of a special teams analyst.
Winter's just around the corner, and if there's anything that's certain about a Nebraska winter, it's that nothing is certain. This winter will be no different, forecasters say.