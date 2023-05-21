Singer Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers is 82. Keyboardist Bill Champlin (Chicago) is 76. Actor Carol Potter (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Sunset Beach”) is 75. Singer Leo Sayer is 75. Comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken is 72. Actor Mr. T is 71. Drummer Stan Lynch (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) is 68. Actor Judge Reinhold is 66. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes (“The Notebook”) is 64. Actor Lisa Edelstein (“House”) is 57. Actor Fairuza Balk (“The Waterboy”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Mikel Jollet of Airborne Toxic Event is 49. Rapper Havoc of Mobb Deep is 49. Drummer Tony LoGerfo of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 40. Actor Sunkrish Bala (“Castle”) is 39. Actor David Ajala (“Star Trek: Discovery,” “Black Box”) is 37. Actor Ashlie Brillault (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 36. Country singer Cody Johnson is 36. Actor Scott Leavenworth (“7th Heaven”) is 33. Actor Sarah Ramos (“Parenthood,” “American Dreams”) is 32.
Birthdays
Related to this story
Most Popular
“We lie, we pretend and we hide the truth with selective facts on positive things occurring around the school, instead of being honest and add…
With the nation's No. 1 quarterback, Dylan Raiola, committing to Georgia, Nebraska can pursue more 2024 quarterback options.
Good for Dylan Raiola. And good for Matt Rhule for having Nebraska back in the race with an outside chance, writes Tom Shatel. Raiola is off t…
As we begin our post-spring position reviews — updated to reflect portal departures — it’s clear Nebraska wants rushing ability from the quart…
Both sprinters were past winners of the event. Both pulled hamstrings while running in their 100-meter finals. Both walked the 200 meters. One…