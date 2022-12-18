Black poverty in Omaha: A “dismal” record

This paper was written by students in a University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism class that examined the Omaha World-Herald’s past coverage of race-related news events.

A pair of reports that ran a decade apart in the Omaha World-Herald cast a bright spotlight on poverty in Omaha, raising important questions about why Black residents of the city were faring worse than peers elsewhere. While critics today pointed to some shortcomings, they gave the newspaper high marks for the work.

In 2007, the World-Herald reported that Omaha had the highest Black child poverty rate in the nation, as well as the third-highest poverty rate for Black residents among the 100 largest metro areas in the United States.

The paper drew the data from the then-new U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey, which began publishing more frequent snapshots of community conditions than the decennial census. The World-Herald reviewed the statistics in conjunction with demographers from the University of Nebraska Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.

By its own account, the report was among the first to compare poverty rates among Black residents to those in the rest of the nation.

The first article — “Omaha in Black and White: Poverty amid prosperity” — was followed a decade later, in August 2017, with five features on how Black Omahans had changed the culture in the city.

Henry Cordes, one of the main reporters on the stories in both 2007 and 2017, said he worked closely with David Drozd, who was based at UNO and spearheaded the census for Nebraska.

“I didn’t go on any limbs that Dave wouldn’t go out on, you know; he was the expert,” Cordes said.

Cordes said the data used in the 2007 report proved to be overstated — as the World-Herald reported three months after its initial stories. It turned out that the random sample of Omaha’s Black population that had been surveyed by the Census Bureau had been skewed, overstating the severity of the poverty levels. Still, the numbers nonetheless helped alert the paper and the wider community to a real problem.

“That was enough to tell us, you know, yeah, we have a problem,” Cordes said. “Even if this number isn’t exactly right and we actually aren’t in the top five, there is plenty of data to show that we indeed have had a problem.”

The poverty rate for Black Omahans was reported as 42.5% overall, according to data the Census Bureau provided from 2005. The Black child poverty rate was 59.4%.

The 2007 article reported: “figures are even more dismal than those in New Orleans, where the stark plight of poor [B]lacks in the wake of Hurricane Katrina put a spotlight on troubling national issues of poverty and race.”

“Certainly dire stories and grim statistics about the economic struggles of blacks are not new in Omaha or elsewhere. But even demographers, city officials and some within the [B]lack community found the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau surprising — and alarming,” the report said.

Later work by the government statisticians pared back the estimates, but still pointed up Omaha’s problems. The new number fixed the poverty level among Black residents at 30%, still well above the national 25% rate. Rather than ranking third in poverty among Black residents, Omaha ranked 25th among the top 100 metropolitan areas. That was still higher than New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and every other city in the Midwest other than Minneapolis, according to Cordes.

Critics who reviewed the articles recently said they were thorough and provided a surprising, transparent view of a problem facing Omaha’s Black community, though they weren’t without faults.

One of the biggest pitfalls with stories of this nature is explaining the causes of poverty, which can be ignored by reports altogether. Mark Vamos, the former editor-in-chief of Fast Company and SmartMoney.com as well as a former senior editor at Newsweek and BusinessWeek, and Theresa Catalano, a UNL professor of second language education/applied linguistics, both addressed the reports’ attitude toward victimhood.

Catalano said the articles provided a troubling overall framing of poverty, talking about it as if it was isolated from history and society.

“That is, the reporting needs to be situated more in environmental, historical, systemic issues and policies like redlining, institutional racism and so on that Black people have been subjected to since the first time colonizers enslaved them centuries ago,” Catalano said.

There is implicit blame, she said, which Vamos pointed out may mar one passage in the 2007 article.

In the troublesome paragraph, the World-Herald explained that thousands of children were being caught “in an all too familiar spiral, school failure, poor choices, kids having kids, violence, unemployment and hopelessness.”

But in 2017, when a list with similar wording was included, “poor choices” and “hopelessness” were excluded. Vamos, who is also a former journalism professor at Southern Methodist University, wondered whether somebody thought better a decade later not to include it, and avoid the victimhood approach the first stories took.

“I think that’s a trap that some publications fall into painting these neighborhoods, painting these people, painting these problems as monolithic,” Vamos said. “That is something we need to avoid.”

Catalano said that not only in this series of articles but in society as a whole that people overuse the term “Black poverty.”

Catalano noted that this term is used about 27 times in the two articles in total, in the 2007 article and in “10 years after activists charted a new path for north Omaha,” which was published in 2017.

“The reason this is problematic is because the more we repeat this term over and over, the more this binds the two — Black and poverty — together in the minds of readers,” Catalano said. “And hence this frequent repetition leads to stereotypes but also ties this idea in the mind as if it is some cultural or physical characteristic native to the people rather than a condition that has been forced on them by society.”

Still, Ralph Hartley, an adjunct professor in UNL’s School of Global Integrated Studies anthropology department, said the articles, including the initial, data-heavy piece, were written clearly and simply so non-experts could understand the problems.

“I thought it was very well put in the sense that it wasn't made too complicated,” he said. “And [the data] wasn't overwhelming the text that it was sort of interspersed there.”

Policy leaders but also business owners and those living in the area — including children — were included in the reports, providing a wide range of voices.

Vamos added a lazier version of the article would have relied heavily upon white officials, talking heads or academics.

“As far as I can tell, this doesn't fall into that,” Vamos said. “It has a diversity of voices.”

But in a digital age — which was still transitioning for media entities in 2007 — showing where the data came from is crucial. Vamos said it’s important to show where the data was gathered, especially in an era of intense media skepticism, but the articles do not include hyperlinks for further reading or skepticism.

“With data, as with sources, as with quotes, you need to understand where the data is coming from and what the possible agendas of the people either collecting or promulgating the data what their agendas might be,” Vamos said.

Cordes said the articles led to change in how community leaders addressed poverty, with many emphasizing the need to combat it overall. Others changed allocations of money and efforts cropped up to assist schools.

“All those efforts were really kind of helped along by the reporting that we did,” Cordes said.

Critics said reporters Cordes, Cindy Gonzales and Erin Grace put the statistics in context when possible, one of the main strengths of the work. They supported and justified connections to national statistics and conceded where data may not be indicative of all Black Omahans or Black people nationwide.

“The severity of Omaha's [B]lack poverty is now out of the shadows, and state and city policymakers have a chance to do something about it,” the article reported.

The World-Herald regularly looks at conditions facing Omaha’s Black community, Cordes said, but most features have compared Black residents to white ones, so the disparities were more pronounced and didn’t tell the full picture.

The 2007 review, according to Cordes, compared Black Omahans to Black people nationally, which revealed how deep the problem was. It also included a “Margin of Error” written by Cordes, which stood out as transparent and fair.

“I think that's reader-friendly and useful,” Vamos said. “It makes it makes it pretty clear.”

When drilling deep into data, Cordes, a self-described numbers guy for the World-Herald, said more data is sometimes necessary to get a deeper picture. For small towns or localities, that could be three years, and for smaller communities, the best use may be five years.

“The more you drill down, the more it’s important to use multiple years of data,” Cordes said. “I don’t regret at all that we did that first story even though it turned out that it overstated the problem because we did have a problem, and it really put that problem on everyone’s radar.”

Whenever the reporters drilled down and found more data, Cordes said it didn’t support the ideas that the poverty rate for Omaha’s Black community was just bad but not as bad as the rest of the country.

“Our Black community is worse off than the average Black person nationally,” Cordes said of the findings. “And so that was what was really, truly eye-opening about that series and why it really got people’s attention.”

Catalano praised the importance of a free press and that societal factors creep into media reports that may not implicitly be a journalist’s fault.

“Media discourse reflects society as well as shapes it — if we do not solve racism in society first, we will not solve it in media discourse,” she said.

Journalists are continuing to learn how words and images matter and can reproduce racism, with growth evident in the decade between articles, according to Catalano.

“But, of course, there is still more work to do in the media, but also in society in general,” she said.