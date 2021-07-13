Bluejays excel on international stage: Six takeaways about their performances

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard, three 19-year-olds who're going to be key members of Creighton's nucleus next season, competed on the international stage these past couple weeks.
All three had their share of standout moments.
Kalkbrenner won gold at the U19 World Cup with the U.S. squad. The sophomore center averaged 5.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in seven games in Riva, Latvia
Nembhard helped Canada earn bronze in Latvia, just the second time in its history that Canada had medaled at the U19 World Cup. Nembhard, a CU freshman, averaged 15.1 points, 6.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
Kaluma joined Uganda's national team and helped that squad win a qualifier and clinch a spot in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship (to be played later this summer). The 6-foot-7 freshman had 20 points, five rebounds and two steals in Uganda's road win over Morocco.
Here are a few observations on the international Jays:
Kalkbrenner looks stronger
One of the things former CU assistant Paul Lusk (Kalkbrenner's lead recruiter) once said about the young center was this: "He's got a frame that says, he’s going to be able to fill out. He's got such long arms, such massive hands. So he's going to get bigger, and get stronger."
It's played out that way. Kalkbrenner's listed at 7-foot-1, 256 pounds this offseason. That's one inch taller and 21 pounds heavier than last year. He said in an interview earlier this summer that he's aiming for 260-265 by the start of the season. Kalkbrenner stayed on campus in April and May to devote extra time to weight training for that reason. The results, so far, are notable.
Kalkbrenner is a team player
He wasn't asked to routinely show off his vast array of effective post moves in Latvia. No problem. He was fine doing the dirty work. Screening, rebounding, running the floor. Occasionally he'd be rewarded with a dunk. But most often, Kalkbrenner seemed to be playing a role that accentuated the strengths of others (not necessarily featuring his scoring skills).
And again, he didn't seem to mind. He'd be yelling and encouraging from his spot on the team bench — or bringing energy when he took the floor. That's obviously a good sign for a young Creighton team that will require Kalkbrenner to be a tone-setter and a leader much of the year.
Kaluma is fearless
Moments into his first-ever appearance with Uganda's national team, Kaluma was trying to dunk on somebody. He rose up through traffic with the vicious intent to posterize. Ultimately, he failed. He couldn't complete the dunk. But it was clear then that this kid won't be someone who backs down.
He actually characterized his mentality in a pre-game interview that Uganda's team shared on Twitter: "Every single time I step out on the court, my mind-set is kill."
Get ready for some Kaluma isolation plays
He's got so many moves to go to in 1-on-1 settings that the Jays will surely find a way to feature this talented newcomer. He showed some of that in that game with Uganda last week. Just so many different ways to score. Off the bounce. Finding gaps as a cutter. Spotting up for a jumper. He finished with a scoop layup, a layup through contact, a dunk, a one-handed angled shot off the glass...
Creighton's offense has featured a lot of different scorers over the years. But in the post-Doug McDermott era, guards have often been the go-to guys in key situations. Maybe Kaluma can eventually emerge as a closer for CU. He certainly fits the Jays' new prototype for guys in their system: long, explosive and skilled.
If you cut to the rim, Nembhard will find you
One thing that stood out right away in halfcourt settings with Nembhard is that the playmaking point guard keeps his dribble alive so well. He'd drive baseline, recognize the rim is protected and continue on his path. Sometimes he'd spot an open teammate along the way. Other times, he'd simply reset the action. Marcus Zegarowski was good at this. Probing and browsing while dribbling into the heart of a defense...until he or a teammate could capitalize on a breakdown.
Nembhard just sees the court well. It was no accident that he averaged 6.7 assists per game, tying for first in that category among all participants at the U19 World Cup. There were several times also when he made that hockey-assist pass, setting up a teammate to create for someone else. He had a great tournament.
Nembhard's 2-point shooting will improve
Perhaps the lone flaw in Nembhard's game in Latvia was his shooting percentage, particularly inside the arc. He finished at 36.7% on 2-point field goals in seven games. He's so clever at knifing his way into the paint. And he certainly proved he has multiple ways to score inside — floaters and reverse layups. He knocked down a few mid-range jumpers, too.
Opponents are longer and quicker at this level, though. They know your tendencies. Surely, you'll see Creighton's coaching staff work a few more two-foot jump stops into Nembhard's game. But mostly, he probably just needs reps to figure out how to best attack those taller defenders when he gets in close.
