Bluejays excel on international stage: Six takeaways about their performances

He actually characterized his mentality in a pre-game interview that Uganda's team shared on Twitter: "Every single time I step out on the court, my mind-set is kill."

Get ready for some Kaluma isolation plays

He's got so many moves to go to in 1-on-1 settings that the Jays will surely find a way to feature this talented newcomer. He showed some of that in that game with Uganda last week. Just so many different ways to score. Off the bounce. Finding gaps as a cutter. Spotting up for a jumper. He finished with a scoop layup, a layup through contact, a dunk, a one-handed angled shot off the glass...

Creighton's offense has featured a lot of different scorers over the years. But in the post-Doug McDermott era, guards have often been the go-to guys in key situations. Maybe Kaluma can eventually emerge as a closer for CU. He certainly fits the Jays' new prototype for guys in their system: long, explosive and skilled.

If you cut to the rim, Nembhard will find you