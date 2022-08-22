Bookshelf: Take your pick of these books about apples

"Apple Cake: A Gratitude"

by Dawn Casey, illustrated by Genevieve Godbout

In this simple rhyming story, a child says thank you for the gifts nature provides, from hazelnuts to apples, eggs to milk. Eventually, the family has enough ingredients to make something special … a delicious apple cake! A recipe for apple cake at the end allows you and your child to share in the joyful gratitude.

"Grow With Me: Apple"

by Valerie Bodden

In this title explore the life cycle and life span of apples, using up-close photographs and step-by-step text to follow an apples growth process from seed to seedling to mature tree. From a series of books for ages eight and up offering elementary but fascinating studies of the life stages that bugs, animals, and vegetation experience as they mature.

"I Want an Apple — How My Body Works"

by David L. Harrison, illustrated by David Catrow

I want an apple. Smart brain, help me find one. Sniffy nose, smell the apple. Bright eyes, help me see it. Legs, feet, arms, teeth, tongue, tummy all snap into action when a child decides she wants an apple. A clever and humorous introduction to body parts and their function.

"Who Was Johnny Appleseed"

by Joan Holub, illustrated by Anna DiVito

Children are sure to be fascinated by the eccentric and legendary Johnny Appleseed, a man who is best known for bringing apple trees to the Midwest. Traveling alone — in bare feet and sporting a pot on his head — Johnny left his own special mark planting orchards that helped nourish new communities. His journeys and adventures are illustrated in a hundred black-and-white drawings.

"How to Bake an Apple Pie"

by Jean Reagan, illustrated by Lee Wildish

When the weather is cool and the apples are fresh, the best things to do is warm up by baking an apple pie. It's grandma's favorite! Join Grandpa to create a delicious surprise to warm Grandma's heart on a chilly autumn day. Plus, you can learn a few tips and tricks from the experts — kids! This Step Into Reading story features a fun Grandpa and grandchild relationship, and all the shared moments that come with baking from scratch together. Perfect for children who are ready to read on their own!

"Apple Kitchen"

by Madeleine Ankner and Florian Ankner

Explore the fascinating world of apple growing and discover varieties you don't usually see in the supermarket as well as popular favorites. Then delve into a delicious array of more than 70 recipes; in addition to crowd-pleasers such as apple strudel and baked apples, whet the appetite with fresh menu ideas such as carrot and apple soup, apple-filled tortellini, and apple-butter pumpkin pie. You'll find creative recipes for starters and snacks, mains, desserts, and drinks that revel in the versatility of apples — all beautifully illustrated with evocative photos.

"The Apple Cookbook" (third edition)

by Olwen Woodier

From sweet to savory and from breakfast to bedtime, apples take center stage in this fun volume. With recipes ranging from traditional apple pies and crisps to unexpected surprises like Ground Lamb Kebabs with Apple Mint Raita, this new edition of the best-selling classic has been completely revised and redesigned to feature more than 30 new apple-themed goodies. Includes vegan and gluten-free options.