Many Omaha school districts are losing 30-70% more educators than last year — at least 1,250 are leaving their districts. Teachers say it's because of working conditions that aren't improving.
The Huskers have a new quarterback, playcaller, lead pass rusher and recruiting operation? That doesn’t happen often. How many of the 15 transfers have to hit and become major contributors? Try 10.
Heavy smoke could be seen for several miles.
The operator of the planned casino hopes to open a temporary facility about 10 months after the groundbreaking, meaning gambling could start in Omaha next spring.
Lincoln Police Capt. Max Hubka said two women, ages 20 and 22, were occupants of one of the cars involved in the crash. Both died at the scene.
Meet the 22 athletes named to the 2022 Feltz WealthPlan All-Nebraska boys and girls soccer teams.
Nine months after embarking on a robust campaign of honesty about Nebraska’s football home, Trev Alberts has convened a committee to work on renovation plans for Memorial Stadium.
When it comes to college football divisions, Tom Shatel isn't divided. Scrap ‘em, he writes. Here's three good reasons why the Big Ten should get rid of its divisions.
State officials unveiled the design for Nebraska's newest license plate, to be issued in 2023, depicting a mosaic featured inside the Capitol.
In the wake of a scholarship offer from Nebraska - and rival Oklahoma - Fremont Bergan star Kade McIntyre will head to NU on Wednesday for a meeting with a Husker coach
