Boss is a 7y old neutered male Great Dane mix This sweet older gentleman would make the perfect addition to... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Boss is a 7y old neutered male Great Dane mix This sweet older gentleman would make the perfect addition to... View on PetFinder
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Florida man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of motor vehicle homicide after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 80 that killed a La Vista man and his son.
My husband's daughter is addicted to drugs — namely, fentanyl. When she randomly contacts us, he allows her to play this game where it's everyone's fault but her own.
Jan Vala "was unfailingly kind and so well-loved by everyone who knew her," her family wrote.
In an interview with Tom Shatel, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts discussed his office, NU's sellout streak, his standard for Husker football and more.
The crash involved eight westbound vehicles. Two people who were traveling in the same vehicle died.
It was clear soon after Mark McConnaughey arrived at the Nemaha County Hospital, seriously ill from a suspected COVID-19 infection, that he needed to be transferred to a bigger hospital.
Nebraska’s “Red Carpet Experience” might have looked like charity. But closer inspection reveals a measure of wisdom, writes Dirk Chatelain. It also gave underserved kids "the trip of a lifetime."
“When the Tunnel Walk happened and the door opened and it was the first responders, the place was just electric,” said Garrett Wright, whose The B1G Story: Tunnel Walk Tribute airs at 6:30 p.m. on BTN.
The parents said asking kids their pronoun choice is suggestive and will cause greater anxiety and gender confusion, particularly among those who were not previously questioning their gender.
A judge sentenced an Omaha man to the equivalent of 42 to 52 years in prison after the man repeatedly wrapped a scarf around a 2-year-old’s neck and hanged her several times as she lost consciousness.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.